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企業情報優れたオンライン体験を支えるチームネットワークマップ最先端のインターネットを支える新しいアーキテクチャ業界アナリストの声Fastly に対する業界アナリストの評価ニュース最新情報・企業ニュースプラットフォームより高速かつ安全で魅力的なデジタルエクスペリエンスを可能にするプラットフォームお客様事例お客様のサクセスストリーイベントFastly 関連イベントのお知らせ採用情報一緒に優れたインターネットを構築

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コンテンツ配信 (CDN)パーソナライズされたエクスペリエンスをグローバルに高速配信ライブストリーミングシームレスなライブストリーミング体験ストリーミング動画 (VoD)卓越したオンデマンド動画エクスペリエンスMedia Shield マルチ CDN のデプロイを最適化On-the-Fly Packagerリアルタイムでオンデマンドの動画コンテンツを動的にパッケージ化Image Optimizerエッジで画像の高速処理を実現ロードバランサールーティングをきめ細かくコントロールTLS 暗号化トランスポート・レイヤー・セキュリティ管理の複雑性を軽減Origin Connect Fastly に直接接続IP アドレスIP アドレスを簡単に管理HTTP/3 と QUIC最新のプロトコルドメインリサーチ API即時かつ正確なドメイン名検出Object Storage送信量ゼロで大容量ファイルにエッジで直接アクセス
Next-Gen WAF環境を問わない最先端の Web アプリ/API のセキュリティソリューションボット管理効果的にボット攻撃を検出して脅威をブロックDDoS Protectionビジネスに支障をきたす分散型攻撃を自動的に軽減API セキュリティAPI エンドポイントを保護Client-Side Protectionクライアントサイド攻撃からの防御AI ボット管理AI ボットにより Web サイトのコンテンツスクレイピングを阻止
エッジコンピューティングアプリをエッジに展開 — 私たちのインスタントプラットフォームが、ユーザーに素晴らしいエクスペリエンスを提供するための開発を支援しますキーバリューストア最も高速なキーバリューストアでありながら、使い慣れたデータベースツールと同じくらい簡単に使用できますWebSockets と Fanout 完全なパーソナライズ機能と簡単な設定が可能な、リアルタイムメッセージングをグローバル規模で提供開発者 SDKFastly のプロダクトの構築に使用しているのと同じサービスをプログラムEnterprise Serverlessオープンスタンダードで構築され、Fastly の全プロダクトと統合可能な最強サーバーレスプラットフォームAIセマンティックキャッシングで AI ワークロードを加速し、効率性を向上させますObject Storage送信量ゼロで大容量ファイルにエッジで直接アクセスプログラマブルキャッシュ当社のコンテンツ配信ネットワークを支える伝説的なキャッシュ機能に、プログラムでフルアクセスできます。MCPサーバーAI を活用した Fastly Service のコントロール。
リアルタイムログリアルタイムでログをストリーミング・分析Edge Observerトラフィックのライブデータと履歴データを確認Domain InspectorドメインレベルのインサイトにアクセスOrigin Inspectorオリジンとエッジ間の完全なインサイトアラートサービス関連の指標に関する通知を作成Log Explorer &amp; Insights実用的なインサイトとのインタラクション

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インフラコストの削減予測しやすいクラウドの低コスト化を実現マルチクラウドの最適化クラウドリソースを統合して複雑性を軽減お客様の信頼お客様の信頼獲得に向けた Fastly の取り組みをご紹介プライバシー保護ユーザーのデータを保護する方法をご覧くださいサステナビリティダッシュボードFastlyプラットフォームの電力使用量と温室効果ガス排出量を確認する

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Meet the new Fastly Control Panel

Brian Clay

Senior Product Designer, Fastly

Jonathan Speek

プラットフォーム・プロダクト・マネージメント部門責任者, Fastly

会社ニュース顧客事例プロダクトプラットフォーム

Today, we're excited to introduce the all-new Fastly Control Panel, designed with you in mind! This revamp is the biggest improvement we’ve ever made to the core experience of using the Fastly platform, making it easier than ever to use the full breadth of our features. It massively simplifies how you spin up new services, find the information you need, and collaborate with your team, and that means better experiences for your users.

Here are the highlights you need to know:

  • Easier to spin up new CDN services! Our CDN features are often the first thing that made you a fan of the Fastly platform, and we’ve made it incredibly simple to add new services — if you haven’t given it a try, this is where you’ll want to start.

  • Fast access to real-time data! You’ll get instant visibility into data across your entire account, right from the start. And if you want to drill down from there, many more details are just a click away.

  • Easier search, sort, and find! Find that service right when you need it. Search, sort, and scrutinize your services instantly, and you can even save services as favorites, making it easy to keep CDN and Compute services right at your fingertips.

  • Easier user management! Get your team on the same page. Now you can invite and manage users on your team right from the Control page home. This new simpler interface is a good excuse to invite any colleagues who may have found Fastly a bit too intimidating or complex to dig into in the past. (Have them try out the new observability features! They’ll be hooked.)

If you’re not using Fastly yet, this is a great time to sign up for a free account! Start running up to two domains (for free!) and see just how easy we’ve made it.

If you’re already using Fastly you can also just dive right in and get started! Plus, be sure to join us in our forum to share your thoughts on your favorite parts of the new Control Panel and your suggestions or requests about what you’d like to see as we keep iterating. (We know this is a big change, so constructive criticism is very welcome, too!) We can’t wait to see what powerful parts of the Fastly platform you discover thanks to this new experience.

At-a-glance performance visibility

The most obvious change to the Control Panel home is the new aggregated account stat cards, which provide you with a comprehensive overview of your Fastly usage with immediate access to some of the most important data. The most important stats for our customers tend to deal with requests, bandwidth, cache hit ratio, and errors. These are usually reliable indicators of the overall health and performance of your Fastly services, so you now have at-a-glance visibility into your account performance. 

You can see a regional breakdown of your usage, and get an account-level breakdown of key metrics like cache hit ratio, errors, bandwidth, and much more. This data empowers you to make informed decisions and catch issues earlier, should they arise. We will be adding more metrics and customizations over time so you can see exactly what is most important to you.

Easy access to your most important services

We've reimagined the way you access your CDN and Compute services. You can now sort services by criteria such as last viewed, highest requests per second (RPS), favorites, last activated, and last created. This means you can quickly find and access the services that matter most to you, making your workflow smoother and more efficient.

If you’re looking for the old trusty table of services you can still find that on the new CDN services and Compute services pages. Just click on Deliver or Compute in the main navigation.

Stay on top of your TLS certificates

TLS certificate management is critical for securing your data and ensuring your services run smoothly. Our new view gives you an overview of your TLS certificate statuses, allowing you to easily keep track of when a certificate is about to expire. No more last-minute surprises or potential disruptions.

Simplified CDN Service Creation

Creating a new CDN service just got easier. Our revamped interface features a simplified service creation process, helping you focus on the most important settings to get your new service up and running quickly. We’ve stripped out all the settings and only included the essentials so you can get your new service stood up quickly. When you’re ready to dig into the full list of settings they are all still there on the service configuration page. 

In-Panel Access to Fastly Resources

The Control Panel now provides direct access to a wealth of resources, including Fastly's documentation, community forums, developer hub, and more. Whether you're troubleshooting an issue or exploring new possibilities, you'll find the information and support you need right there on the new home page.

Manage Users and collaborate seamlessly

We understand that you often work as part of a team. That's why we've made it easier than ever to manage users and collaborate. You can now invite teammates and manage user access right from the Control Panel home. No more navigating through multiple menus and pages just to send an invite – it’s one of the most used features, so it should be there for you right when you arrive.

We are very excited to bring you aggregated account stats, efficient service sorting, TLS certificate monitoring, simplified CDN service creation, and quick access to resources and user management. You'll have everything you need to make the most of your Fastly services right when you log in.

We're committed to continually improving your experience with Fastly. By moving to this card-based design we can now iterate on and refine the Control Panel more easily. We look forward to your feedback and suggestions as we make more improvements, and make your job as easy as it can be.

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