Application attacks and vulnerabilities

What is OS command injection? OS command injection is a web application vulnerability that allows attackers to execute arbitrary commands on the underlying operating system.

What is directory traversal? Directory traversal, also known as “path traversal” (and identified with CWE-22), is a web application vulnerability that enables attackers to access unintended files on an underlying filesystem.

What is a cloud firewall? A cloud firewall acts as a virtual shield, protecting the digital boundaries of your cloud infrastructure from unauthorized access and cyberattacks.

What is Single Sign-On (SSO)? Single Sign-On (SSO) is an authentication method that enables users to access multiple applications or services using a single set of credentials managed by a trusted provider.

What is a secure web gateway? A Secure Web Gateway (SWG) is a cybersecurity solution that serves as a gateway between an organization's private network and the rest of the internet.

What is an Identity Provider (IdP)? An IdP Identity Provider is a service that creates, maintains, and manages users' identity information while providing authentication to your dependent systems.

What is a DNS amplification attack? A DNS amplification attack is a reflection-based DDoS attack that uses open DNS resolvers to flood targets with amplified UDP traffic.

What is RDP? Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) is a software standard developed by Microsoft that allows users to connect to and use another computer remotely.

What are credential stuffing attacks? Credential stuffing is a type of cyberattack where stolen usernames and passwords are used to gain unauthorized access to multiple websites.