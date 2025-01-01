Protecting your digital assets from constant cyber threats has always been challenging, but with the widespread use of AI by bad actors, the burden is growing by the day. Traditional security measures often fall short as the threat landscape evolves, leaving many companies exposed to severe data breaches, significant financial losses, and lasting reputational damage.

A cloud firewall provides a customized solution to meet your organization's security needs. By deploying a cloud firewall, you gain centralized monitoring and control over network access, regardless of where users connect.

Read on to explore the benefits of cloud firewall technology and discover how it offers flexible, scalable protection without the need for installation or maintenance by your team.

What is a cloud firewall?

A cloud firewall acts as a virtual shield, protecting the digital boundaries of your cloud infrastructure from unauthorized access and cyberattacks. In essence, it serves as a guardian at the entry points of your cloud-based systems and data, ensuring the safety of your Apps and APIs from online threats.

How do cloud firewalls work?

Cloud firewalls inspect and filter all network traffic flowing in and out of your cloud environment , protecting them from malicious requests.

Let’s explore how cloud firewalls enhance security and control within your cloud infrastructure in more detail:

Continuous traffic monitoring: Cloud firewalls constantly monitor all internet connections, screening both inbound and outbound data. This proactive approach safeguards your business from any external threats attempting to penetrate your cloud network.

User-based access policies: Security rules are customized for your workforce based on their roles, providing appropriate access for maximum productivity while maintaining robust defenses for your business.

Network segmentation: The firewall segments your cloud network into isolated sections. Even if one segment is compromised, other parts of your infrastructure remain secure, thanks to micro-segmentation that prevents lateral threat movement.

Types of cloud firewalls

Various types of cloud firewalls are designed to meet the unique security needs of organizations operating private networks within cloud environments. Understanding these different solutions can help your business choose the right one to protect your cloud infrastructure. Let’s explore each type in more detail:

Public cloud firewalls : A public cloud firewall monitors traffic moving in and out. This provides security for applications and data without requiring additional hardware. However, you must ensure your specific needs are addressed.

Network-based cloud firewalls: These firewalls inspect data packets and apply preset rules to allow only approved traffic through your cloud network. This approach provides visibility and control over network activity while protecting your system from unauthorized access. While packet inspection capabilities catch known threats, advanced attacks may evade detection.

SaaS firewalls: Designed to screen incoming traffic and accurately detect threats entering your cloud environment, these firewalls are provided as a service to your business. Updates are automatic, and management is straightforward. However, you rely on the provider's security team rather than having full customization tailored to your unique requirements.

Web Application Firewalls (WAFs): A Web Application Firewall protects your business' web applications by filtering, monitoring, and blocking malicious HTTP/HTTPS traffic trying to access them. It acts as a shield between your applications and the internet, preventing Layer 7 attacks such as SQL injection or cross-site scripting that could harm your online operations or customers.

Next-Gen WAF: An advanced Next-Gen WAF provides robust protection for applications, APIs, and microservices. It offers comprehensive security against the OWASP Top 10 attacks , account takeovers , malicious bots , and DDoS . Real-time visibility into activity aids monitoring, and integration with development workflows ensures an easy-to-use solution that fits seamlessly into your business operations.

The top 6 benefits of a Next-Gen WAF cloud firewall for your business

As more companies depend on cloud-based applications, securing these resources and your data becomes crucial. The benefits of cloud firewall technology enable you to protect your digital assets and empower your workforce. Here are some key ways a Next-Gen WAF cloud firewall can help your business:

1. Enhances threat protection

A Next-Gen firewall uses advanced methods and continuously monitors network traffic to detect both known and emerging threats preventing DDoS attacks and providing comprehensive security for your applications, APIs, and services in the cloud.

2. Continuously monitors application traffic

It closely observes all traffic for unusual or suspicious behavior, protecting your business from unauthorized access, disruptive attacks, and other malicious requests that could jeopardize your operations.

3. 24/7 availability

With round-the-clock monitoring, your cloud infrastructure and data remain fully protected whenever your employees are online, highlighting one of the benefits of cloud firewall technology: constant vigilance.

4. Easily scales

The firewall automatically adjusts its capabilities to meet your business demands as usage fluctuates, so there's no need for costly hardware upgrades when your requirements increase.

5. Allows performance management

Robust features provide visibility into usage to precisely control performance. Accessible tools help with configuration, logging, and overall management of your security.

6. Extends protection

The firewall can be installed anywhere along protected communication paths, making it ideal for companies with multiple locations or remote employees working flexibly.

Enhance your business compliance and security with Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF

Selecting the right cloud firewall is crucial for ensuring top-notch security tailored to your specific infrastructure and workforce needs. Implementing a Next-Gen WAF cloud firewall optimally protects your business while allowing you to fully leverage cloud-based services and applications.

But Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF provides powerful advantages beyond these essential protections.

Here’s how Fastly's Next-Gen WAF strengthens your security:

Active protection: Defeat advanced threats with comprehensive protection against ATO, malicious bots, and API abuse. The NLX trusted IP reputation feed provides preemptive security by identifying and defending against attack patterns across a vast customer network. SmartParse accurately assesses the context of each request, identifying malicious or anomalous payloads, allowing for immediate threat detection with minimal tuning.

Deployment flexibility: The solution can be deployed on Fastly’s Edge Cloud platform , directly on your web servers, or within cloud-hosted infrastructure, offering versatile implementation options.

Low latency protection: Integrated with Fastly's edge computing network, it reduces latency for users while simultaneously providing enhanced DDoS mitigation for your business.

Customized rules: You can always have full control over your security by creating custom rules using our simplified rule builder or even VCL , allowing you to make traffic decisions according to your specific policies.