What is data loss prevention (DLP)?

Data loss prevention, or DLP, refers to a cybersecurity practice of using specific tools and practices focused on detecting and preventing the misuse, loss or leakage of data in breaches, exfiltration, or any other form of unauthorized use. It is a part of any good overarching security program strategy.

What problem does DLP solve?

DLP tools help an organization classify data in real time and to actively look for any violations to the data handling policies established by the organization. Organizations set up these policies for two reasons;

To prevent unwanted movement of or access to sensitive data in their organizations. To satisfy regulatory requirements like GDPR or HIPAA. Whenever an issue is discovered, the tool automatically takes action (predetermined in the set rules) and alerts of the incident for further investigation and reporting.

How does DLP work?

DLP aims to achieve real-time discovery and safeguarding of data through a multi-step process. Typically, the process looks something like this;

Data discovery and identification: orgs use tooling that can scan cloud environments, endpoint, networks and more, to identify where sensitive data ‘lives’ across their various environments.

Data classification : After cataloging their existing sensitive data, orgs can then classify it, depending on its sensitivity level. Considerations here include the type of content and whether any regulatory requirements exist for the data. This allows an essential inventory of data across the org.

Continuous monitoring of data: This is where DLP tooling comes into play; DLP solutions help to continuously monitor the data identified and classified in steps 1 and 2. The solution will ‘keep an eye’ on when/if the data is moved, if someone accesses it, or if it is used in any way throughout the organization. The tool is set with specific policies, based on the data classification, so it can alert when any of those policies are violated, helping to prevent misuse or breach.

Data loss/misuse practices: In the events that any action violates the policies described in step 3, the DLP solution will perform an action to prevent data loss; depending on the unauthorized activity, the solution may counter it by preventing data movement, encrypting the data, or alerting security teams that unwanted activity is occurring.

Ongoing incident documentation and reporting: A good DLP solution will offer visibility (in the form of a dashboard) into data incidents and activities. Orgs need this visibility and the ability to provide reporting, often for regulatory requirements, on security concerns, and what actions the organization took in response.

What types of DLP are there?

Endpoint DLP involves securing the sensitive data an organization holds on its endpoints - desktops, smartphones, laptops, and so on. This practice focuses on preventing sensitive data from being leaked, either accidentally or maliciously, or misused or destroyed.

Network DLP involves the practices and technologies an organization implements in order to prevent the loss or unauthorized disclosure of sensitive data while it travels across a network. A network dLP solution will identify sensitive data, monitor it, and control its movement throughout the network (both internal and external networks).

Cloud DLP involves protecting sensitive data within an organization's cloud environments. A cloud DLP solution monitors and protects data in an organization's applications, databases and cloud storage.

Why is DLP Important?

In simplest terms, DLP is critically important to protect sensitive data, especially as the industry’s reliance on cloud-infrastructure continues to grow; without proper DLP tooling and practices in place, protecting sensitive data becomes increasingly difficult. DLP also helps organizations remain compliant with data regulations specific to their industry.

In summary, DLP is important because it:

Protects an organization’s sensitive and confidential information

Prevents malicious or accidental sharing of or access to sensitive data

Protects and organization’s IP and business reputation - so consumers trust sharing their data

Keeps organizations compliant with regulations; California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), GDPR, HIPAA, and more

Prevents costly breaches; expensive both in financial and reputational costs.

Conclusion

Data Loss Prevention (DLP) is a critical strategy for protecting sensitive information from accidental exposure, breaches, or insider threats. By implementing robust DLP policies, organizations can secure their data across endpoints, networks, and cloud environments, ensuring compliance with industry regulations and maintaining customer trust.

