What is Object Storage?

Object storage is a modern data storage architecture designed to handle massive amounts of unstructured data like media files, backups, logs, and large datasets. It works by storing data as discrete units called ‘objects’. It differs significantly from traditional storage types like ‘block’ or ‘file storage’, and is optimized for scalability, durability, and cost-effective storage of large volumes of data.

Key characteristics of object storage

Flat Namespace with Unique Identifiers. Unlike file storage which organizes data in hierarchical folders, object storage uses a flat structure. Each object is stored in a bucket or container, and is accessed via a unique identifier (ID) or key, allowing for fast retrieval.

Metadata-Rich. Each object includes not just the raw data (also called a "blob") but also extensive metadata. This metadata can be customized to include descriptive tags, making object storage ideal for analytics, search, and data classification.

Immutable Data Model. Objects are immutable, meaning once written, they cannot be altered—only replaced. This feature improves data integrity, supports versioning, and aids in audit compliance.

HTTP-Based Access. Object storage is usually accessed via RESTful APIs over HTTP/S, enabling integration with web-based applications, cloud services, and global distribution networks.

How does object storage work?

Each object contains:

Data : The actual content ( image, document, video, backup file).

Metadata : Contextual data (owner, file type, timestamp, custom tags).

Unique Identifier: A key that allows the object to be located without using a file path.

Objects are stored in ‘buckets’ (a logical grouping similar to folders, but without hierarchy) and are managed through APIs provided by platforms like Amazon S3, Google Cloud Storage, Azure Blob Storage, and on-prem solutions like MinIO or Ceph.

Where is object storage used?

Object storage has a variety of use cases:

Cloud-native applications that need scalable and distributed storage.

Big data analytics requiring high-throughput and metadata tagging.

Backup and disaster recovery with versioned, durable data archives.

Media content delivery via integration with CDNs for high-speed distribution.

IoT and logging systems that generate high volumes of unstructured data.

What are the advantages of using object storage?

The advantage of using object storage can be easily seen when comparing it to more traditional storage models:

Feature Object Storage File Storage Block Storage Scalability Massive (petabytes+) Limited by filesystem Medium Metadata Support Extensive & customizable Limited Minimal Access API/HTTP(S) Network/Local Filesystem Raw I/O Structure Flat namespace Hierarchical Addressed blocks Best for Unstructured data File sharing Databases/VM



What are some examples of object storage services?

Amazon S3

Fastly's Object Store

Google Cloud Storage

Microsoft Azure Blob Storage

MinIO (open source)

Backblaze B2

How Fastly can help

Object storage is a critical enabler for cloud-native architectures, data-intensive applications, and long-term archival storage. With its scalable design, rich metadata capabilities, and simple API-driven access, it's the go-to solution for managing today’s explosive data growth—especially unstructured content.