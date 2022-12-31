Fastly Object Storage

Get zero-egress access to Object Storage from both our Compute and Content Delivery services.

Fastly Object Storage is built to seamlessly integrate as a drop-in replacement for the S3 API, so you can store and access large files effortlessly using the interface you already know. With no need to rewrite code or learn new APIs, migration is simple, innovation is affordable, and vendor lock-in becomes a thing of the past. By streamlining workflows and reducing complexity, Fastly Object Storage lets you focus on what matters most—creating exceptional experiences with fewer headaches and more time to code.