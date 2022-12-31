S3-compatible, zero-egress, durable storage
Store, access, and deliver large files effortlessly, with zero egress fees, S3 compatibility, and unlimited scalability. Perfect for AI training datasets, media libraries, application content, and more.
On this page
Fastly Object Storage
Get zero-egress access to Object Storage from both our Compute and Content Delivery services.
Fastly Object Storage is built to seamlessly integrate as a drop-in replacement for the S3 API, so you can store and access large files effortlessly using the interface you already know. With no need to rewrite code or learn new APIs, migration is simple, innovation is affordable, and vendor lock-in becomes a thing of the past. By streamlining workflows and reducing complexity, Fastly Object Storage lets you focus on what matters most—creating exceptional experiences with fewer headaches and more time to code.
Key Benefits
Cost efficiency
Enjoy significant cost savings with predictable pricing and zero egress fees
Simplified developer workflow
S3 compatibility means there is no need to rewrite your code or learn a new API
Vendor consolidation
A single streamlined solution reduces overhead and complexity
Related resources
The detailed guides highlighted in this post are a perfect starting point for learning how to optimize your workflow and reduce costs with Fastly Object Storage.
Learn more about the benefits of Fastly Object Storage and how to get started today.
Discover how Fastly Object Storage eliminates egress fees, offering a cost-effective, S3-compatible storage solution, and the flexibility to focus more on building and less on overhead.
Meet a more powerful global network.
Our network is all about greater efficiency. With our strategically placed points of presence (POPs), you can scale on-demand and deliver seamlessly during major events and traffic spikes. Get the peace of mind that comes with truly reliable performance — wherever users may be browsing, watching, shopping, or doing business.
427 Tbps
Edge network capacity1
150 ms
Mean purge time with Instant Purge™
>1.8 trillion
Daily requests served4
~90% of customers
Run Next-Gen WAF in blocking mode3
As of December 31, 2024
As of December 31, 2022
As of March, 2023
As of July 31, 2023