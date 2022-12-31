Fastly Object Storage

Store, access, and deliver large files effortlessly, with zero egress fees, S3 compatibility, and unlimited scalability. Perfect for AI training datasets, media libraries, application content, and more.

Fastly Object Storage

Get zero-egress access to Object Storage from both our Compute and Content Delivery services.

Fastly Object Storage is built to seamlessly integrate as a drop-in replacement for the S3 API, so you can store and access large files effortlessly using the interface you already know. With no need to rewrite code or learn new APIs, migration is simple, innovation is affordable, and vendor lock-in becomes a thing of the past. By streamlining workflows and reducing complexity, Fastly Object Storage lets you focus on what matters most—creating exceptional experiences with fewer headaches and more time to code.

Key Benefits

Cost efficiency

Enjoy significant cost savings with predictable pricing and zero egress fees

Simplified developer workflow

S3 compatibility means there is no need to rewrite your code or learn a new API

Vendor consolidation

A single streamlined solution reduces overhead and complexity

Meet a more powerful global network.

Our network is all about greater efficiency. With our strategically placed points of presence (POPs), you can scale on-demand and deliver seamlessly during major events and traffic spikes. Get the peace of mind that comes with truly reliable performance — wherever users may be browsing, watching, shopping, or doing business.

427 Tbps

Edge network capacity1

150 ms

Mean purge time with Instant Purge™

>1.8 trillion

Daily requests served4

~90% of customers

Run Next-Gen WAF in blocking mode3

See our network

As of December 31, 2024

As of December 31, 2022

As of March, 2023

As of July 31, 2023

