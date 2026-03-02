Back to learning center

What is a dedicated IP Address and what are its benefits?

What is a dedicated IP address?

An internet protocol (IP) address is a unique number ‘assigned’ to every device that accesses the internet (computers, phones, ipads etc). It is an essential ‘home address’ for a device, allowing data to route to and from the device. This is a generic IP address associated with the device. 

A dedicated IP address is an IP address that is assigned exclusively to a single customer, server, or account. It is not shared with other users or organizations.

In contrast, a shared IP address is used by multiple customers at the same time.

How is a dedicated IP different from a shared IP?

Dedicated IP

  • Used by only one customer

  • Full control over reputation and traffic

  • Isolated from other users’ activity

Shared IP

  • Used by multiple customers

  • Reputation is influenced by all users

  • Typically more cost-effective

Why would someone need a dedicated IP address?

Common reasons include:

  • Sending emails: To control sender reputation and improve deliverability

  • SSL certificates (legacy setups): Some older configurations required a unique IP

  • Reputation management: To avoid being affected by other users’ behavior

  • Compliance or security requirements

  • High-volume traffic needs

Does a dedicated IP improve email deliverability?

It can, but only if managed properly.

With a dedicated IP:

  • Your sending reputation is based solely on your activity

  • Poor sending practices will directly impact you

  • Good practices can build a strong, clean reputation

For low-volume senders, shared IPs may actually perform better because reputation is supported by aggregate traffic.

Is a dedicated IP more secure?

Not inherently.

A dedicated IP does not automatically provide stronger security. However, it:

  • Reduces exposure to “bad neighbor” risks

  • Allows tighter control over access, firewall rules, and monitoring

Security ultimately depends on configuration and management.

Does a dedicated IP improve website performance?

Not by itself.

Performance improvements depend on:

  • Server resources

  • Network infrastructure

  • CDN usage

  • Caching configuration

A dedicated IP alone does not make a website faster.

Are there downsides to a dedicated IP?

Yes. Negatives could include:

  • Cost: Usually more expensive than shared IPs

  • Reputation management: You are fully responsible for maintaining a good IP reputation

  • IP warming requirements: For email use, new IPs must be gradually warmed up

When should you choose a dedicated IP?

A dedicated IP is typically recommended if:

  • You send high email volumes consistently

  • You need strict reputation control

  • You have compliance or isolation requirements

  • You manage mission-critical traffic

For small or inconsistent traffic volumes, a shared IP is often sufficient.

