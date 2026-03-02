What is a dedicated IP address?
An internet protocol (IP) address is a unique number ‘assigned’ to every device that accesses the internet (computers, phones, ipads etc). It is an essential ‘home address’ for a device, allowing data to route to and from the device. This is a generic IP address associated with the device.
A dedicated IP address is an IP address that is assigned exclusively to a single customer, server, or account. It is not shared with other users or organizations.
In contrast, a shared IP address is used by multiple customers at the same time.
How is a dedicated IP different from a shared IP?
Dedicated IP
Used by only one customer
Full control over reputation and traffic
Isolated from other users’ activity
Shared IP
Used by multiple customers
Reputation is influenced by all users
Typically more cost-effective
Why would someone need a dedicated IP address?
Common reasons include:
Sending emails: To control sender reputation and improve deliverability
SSL certificates (legacy setups): Some older configurations required a unique IP
Reputation management: To avoid being affected by other users’ behavior
Compliance or security requirements
High-volume traffic needs
Does a dedicated IP improve email deliverability?
It can, but only if managed properly.
With a dedicated IP:
Your sending reputation is based solely on your activity
Poor sending practices will directly impact you
Good practices can build a strong, clean reputation
For low-volume senders, shared IPs may actually perform better because reputation is supported by aggregate traffic.
Is a dedicated IP more secure?
Not inherently.
A dedicated IP does not automatically provide stronger security. However, it:
Reduces exposure to “bad neighbor” risks
Allows tighter control over access, firewall rules, and monitoring
Security ultimately depends on configuration and management.
Does a dedicated IP improve website performance?
Not by itself.
Performance improvements depend on:
Server resources
Network infrastructure
CDN usage
Caching configuration
A dedicated IP alone does not make a website faster.
Are there downsides to a dedicated IP?
Yes. Negatives could include:
Cost: Usually more expensive than shared IPs
Reputation management: You are fully responsible for maintaining a good IP reputation
IP warming requirements: For email use, new IPs must be gradually warmed up
When should you choose a dedicated IP?
A dedicated IP is typically recommended if:
You send high email volumes consistently
You need strict reputation control
You have compliance or isolation requirements
You manage mission-critical traffic
For small or inconsistent traffic volumes, a shared IP is often sufficient.