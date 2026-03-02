What is a dedicated IP address?

An internet protocol (IP) address is a unique number ‘assigned’ to every device that accesses the internet (computers, phones, ipads etc). It is an essential ‘home address’ for a device, allowing data to route to and from the device. This is a generic IP address associated with the device.

A dedicated IP address is an IP address that is assigned exclusively to a single customer, server, or account. It is not shared with other users or organizations.

In contrast, a shared IP address is used by multiple customers at the same time.

How is a dedicated IP different from a shared IP?

Dedicated IP

Used by only one customer

Full control over reputation and traffic

Isolated from other users’ activity

Shared IP

Used by multiple customers

Reputation is influenced by all users

Typically more cost-effective

Why would someone need a dedicated IP address?

Common reasons include:

Sending emails: To control sender reputation and improve deliverability

SSL certificates (legacy setups): Some older configurations required a unique IP

Reputation management: To avoid being affected by other users’ behavior

Compliance or security requirements

High-volume traffic needs

Does a dedicated IP improve email deliverability?

It can, but only if managed properly.

With a dedicated IP:

Your sending reputation is based solely on your activity

Poor sending practices will directly impact you

Good practices can build a strong, clean reputation

For low-volume senders, shared IPs may actually perform better because reputation is supported by aggregate traffic.

Is a dedicated IP more secure?

Not inherently.

A dedicated IP does not automatically provide stronger security. However, it:

Reduces exposure to “bad neighbor” risks

Allows tighter control over access, firewall rules, and monitoring

Security ultimately depends on configuration and management.

Does a dedicated IP improve website performance?

Not by itself.

Performance improvements depend on:

Server resources

Network infrastructure

CDN usage

Caching configuration

A dedicated IP alone does not make a website faster.

Are there downsides to a dedicated IP?

Yes. Negatives could include:

Cost: Usually more expensive than shared IPs

Reputation management: You are fully responsible for maintaining a good IP reputation

IP warming requirements: For email use, new IPs must be gradually warmed up

When should you choose a dedicated IP?

A dedicated IP is typically recommended if:

You send high email volumes consistently

You need strict reputation control

You have compliance or isolation requirements

You manage mission-critical traffic

For small or inconsistent traffic volumes, a shared IP is often sufficient.