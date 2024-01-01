What is latency? How to improve it

What is latency?

Latency is the delay between when data is generated or requested and when it becomes available for use or processing. Put another way, it is the time between when a user performs an ‘action’ on a web application or network, and when the user gets a response.

How does latency work?

Let’s use the example of online shopping to understand how latency works.

You add an item to your cart. Your browser determines this is an ‘event’, initiating a request to the website’s servers. This is the moment where the latency clock begins. Your ‘add to cart’ request makes its way to the server. The server acknowledges the request. This is the first half of the latency journey. The server either accepts or rejects the request, thereby ‘processing’ the request. The website’s server responds to the request with required information. The requested response arrives at your browser (the item is added to your cart).

The time between step 1 to step 7 is latency.

What causes latency?

The main culprits for data latency are physical distance, network congestion, server load, and routing inefficiencies. All of these can increase latency and affect how customers experience your online apps and sites. Let’s have a closer look at how these are related to data latency:

Physical distance: The laws of physics mean distance will always introduce a certain amount of lag between the sending and receiving of data.

Network congestion: When the networks your business relies on experience high traffic, data must wait in a queue until capacity becomes available. This backlog increases the time it takes for information to reach its destination.

Server load: If your hosting servers are overloaded from handling many simultaneous requests, each transaction will take longer. Excessive demand hinders timely responses.

Routing inefficiencies: When network traffic follows long, indirect paths instead of direct optimized routes, latency increases proportionally to the extra distance covered.

How can latency be reduced?

A major step toward reducing latency comes through the use of a content delivery network (CDN) . CDN caching reduces latency by allowing you to deliver your content from a location closer to the user, helping to significantly improve load times.

Caching works by storing copies of content on edge servers that are distributed around the globe. Whenever a user requests content, the CDN delivers it from the nearest edge server rather than waiting for your origin server to respond. This decreases the workload on the origin server and supports higher traffic volume by distributing requests across multiple servers.

5 Benefits of reduced latency for businesses

Reducing data latency, you can dramatically improve your digital performance and set off a cascade of benefits that will directly boost your bottom line. Let's explore six compelling reasons why businesses should prioritize reduced latency in their digital strategy.

1. Enhances user experience

Improved response times mean users have a more rewarding interaction with your brand. Less waiting prevents frustration, increases engagement, and builds confidence in your services all round

2. Increases revenue

Long loading times cause users to abandon carts or switch to competitors. A CDN allows you to cut these delays, encouraging customers to remain on your site longer, decreasing abandonment rates, and contributing to higher revenue for your business.

3. Provides a competitive advantage

Your business needs to offer lightning-quick services to stand out. A CDN gives you an advantage over competitors still relying on traditional infrastructure. Customers will notice and appreciate the responsiveness of your apps and sites.

4. Improves productivity

When systems run smoothly with reduced latency, workflows become more efficient. Your employees face fewer lags or hurdles in their daily tasks. This leads to increased productivity across your workforce.

5. Boosts customer retention

CDNs deliver fast, positive interactions that keep users satisfied with your company's products and services. Customers are more likely to return when interactions are snappy.

Why Fastly is your best choice for content delivery

Fastly's content delivery network can help lower latency and boost your business's performance.

Among its many benefits, Fastly offers:

Efficient load balancing: To distribute traffic and prevent server overloads.

Advanced routing technology: The CDN transports data along the fastest paths.

Real-time processing : Instant data processing at the edge speeds up response times.

Scalability: Fastly’s solutions are always ready to grow as your business expands.