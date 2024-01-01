Fastly Launches Cloud Optimizer

SAN FRANCISCO – January 28, 2020 – Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), provider of an edge cloud platform, today announced Cloud Optimizer, a new offering that enables critical, high-traffic content delivery by sitting between a company’s content delivery network (CDN) and its central cloud. Cloud Optimizer brings customers with multi-cloud or multi-CDN architectures, especially within commerce and high tech verticals, the real-time control and visibility required to make informed business decisions as quickly as possible, without the need to re-architect network infrastructure.

Fastly’s Cloud Optimizer will help organizations improve load balancing and intelligent routing, which means end users can enjoy a more reliable digital experience. Other benefits include:



Superior Performance: Fastly’s powerful points-of-presence (POPs) are built with solid-state drives (SSDs) and large amounts of memory in well-connected locations around the world to deliver higher cache hit ratio, significantly reducing the need for requests to go back to origin. Customers will enjoy greater security as well, as all traffic is encrypted by TLS.

Real-time Control and Visibility: Gain full control with the ability to push out configurations quickly and pivot immediately as needed. Real-time logs combined with client-side analytics allow for rapid insight and true observability down to the network layer.

Agility: With intelligent routing capabilities, organizations can switch between origins quickly to avoid getting locked into one provider. Cloud Optimizer can even support integrated configuration with CI/CD systems, and during migrations from on-premise to cloud, or from one cloud provider to another.

Cost Reduction: Request Collapsing consolidates multiple requests for the same piece of content down to one request back to origin. This, compounded with Fastly’s unique POP design that can increase cache hit ratio, protects a business’s origin from a barrage of identical requests and reduces the computing resources needed to support a site.



“Important events, such as Black Friday or the launch of new software, can really be difficult to execute, as they require a good deal of agility and reliability,” says Joshua Bixby, president of Fastly. “As a result, today’s commerce and high tech organizations commonly work with multi-cloud or multi-CDN architectures, but that can quickly lead to higher traffic volumes and egress costs, limited visibility into legacy CDN performance, and vendor lock-in with origin providers. Cloud Optimizer helps those organizations by lowering costs and increasing observability, and that’s a big win for customers prioritizing quality experiences for their end users.”

Cloud Optimizer also adds real-time logging for greater visibility and lowers costs by consolidating trips to origin, no matter where network infrastructure is located. In addition, all Fastly functionality, such as API acceleration and instant configuration changes, comes included in the platform, so there is no need to manage separate networks or pay hidden fees.

To learn more about Fastly’s Cloud Optimizer and how to get more out of your current network infrastructure, visit: https://www.fastly.com/products/cdn/cloud-optimizer

