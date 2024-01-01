Fastly Launches New TLS Solutions to Protect Global Brands

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (Nov. 18, 2019) – Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), provider of an edge cloud platform, today announced the launch of two new TLS offerings to optimize the creation of a more trustworthy web and high-performance online connections for global brands. The latest solutions significantly reduce the barriers to entry for TLS protection on Fastly through accessible user interfaces and APIs, as well as a fully managed option for certificate lifecycle management.

Secure connections are critical for every online interaction – from accessing personal healthcare records and transferring money, to reading the news and booking travel plans. Last February, Google even began marking unencrypted sites as unsecure, and has been downranking unsecure sites since 2015. To give global enterprises and developers alike assurance that information remains in the right hands, Fastly’s TLS portfolio offers secure connections for customers of all verticals and sizes, with affordable pricing and easier-than-ever management tools.

“Online users need to trust that the websites and apps they interact with daily serve up content from legitimate sources – and they need confidence that their personal information won’t be compromised,” explained Blake Dournaee, Senior Security Product Manager at Fastly. “If organizations are promising digital transformation, they need security behind that promise. This is Fastly’s vision: to help enable every customer to deliver trusted and private experiences to their end users.”

Eliminating Barriers around TLS Setup and Management

To meet requirements for the multitude of secure transactions users need and demand, Fastly customers can use easy management tools, such as an intuitive security management interface, that simplify TLS setup. TLS configurations, including keys and certificates, can now be managed, rotated and renewed by Fastly, ensuring that websites and applications remain secure and accessible. This addresses the headaches and business risk associated with security misconfiguration, such as unexpected browser warnings, broken sites, lost revenue and poor user engagement. For organizations that have more complex TLS requirements, Concierge TLS includes advanced TLS capabilities and a dedicated support team of TLS experts.

Thomas A. Limoncelli, Stack Overflow’s Site Reliability Engineering Manager, commented, “The ability to automate means we’ll go from a world where certificate updates were error prone and scary, thus avoided, to a world where sophisticated back-ends do it for us, and do it frequently. Instead of avoiding it and getting out of practice, which could be a detriment to security best practices, Fastly is helping us get better at executing these updates on a regular schedule.”

Building on Fastly’s launch of Platform TLS in September 2018, the new portfolio of TLS products now includes:



Fastly TLS , offering transparent, affordable pricing, with five free TLS enabled domains per account. It automates the entire certificate management lifecycle — from acquisition to renewals, and from upload to expiry notification. Built on Fastly’s powerful edge platform, end users will have seamless secure connections across Fastly’s global network without sacrificing performance and speed.

Concierge TLS is an add-on service aimed at customers with more complex TLS requirements or those needing more advanced configurations. It is available as an add-on to the Enterprise Support package.



To learn more about Fastly’s suite of TLS products, visit: https://www.fastly.com/products/cloud-security/tls-encryption.