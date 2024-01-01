Fastly No Longer Participating in the Morgan Stanley Conference

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), provider of an edge cloud platform, announced today that it will no longer be participating in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. The decision was made out of an abundance of caution related to the evolving public health concerns associated with COVID-19. CEO Joshua Bixby, Chief Architect Artur Bergman, and CFO Adriel Lares were scheduled to participate in the conference on March 2, 2020.
The actions that Fastly is taking in response to COVID-19 are summarized on the company’s blog.
Investor Inquiries:
Media Inquiries:
Fastly helps people stay better connected with the things they love. Fastly’s edge cloud platform enables customers to create great digital experiences quickly, securely, and reliably by processing, serving, and securing our customers’ applications as close to their end-users as possible — at the edge of the internet. Fastly’s platform is designed to take advantage of the modern internet, to be programmable, and to support agile software development with unmatched visibility and minimal latency, empowering developers to innovate with both performance and security. Fastly’s customers include many of the world’s most prominent companies, including Pinterest, The New York Times, and GitHub.