Fastly No Longer Participating in the Morgan Stanley Conference

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), provider of an edge cloud platform, announced today that it will no longer be participating in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. The decision was made out of an abundance of caution related to the evolving public health concerns associated with COVID-19. CEO Joshua Bixby, Chief Architect Artur Bergman, and CFO Adriel Lares were scheduled to participate in the conference on March 2, 2020.

The actions that Fastly is taking in response to COVID-19 are summarized on the company’s blog.

