Fastly Named Gartner Peer Customers Choice for 3rd Year

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2021 -- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), today announced that it was named a March 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Web Application Firewalls (WAF). In a review completed by enterprise customers, Fastly, via the next-generation WAF it gained through its acquisition of Signal Sciences in October of 2020, was recognized as one of the highest rated Web Application Firewall solution of those on the market for three consecutive years. Pulled from an aggregate set of 66 reviews, enterprise IT professionals gave Fastly (Signal Sciences) Next-Gen WAF an average of 4.9 out of 5.0 stars – we believe, an outstanding overall rating in the WAF market on Gartner Peer Insights.

With one of the highest overall rating (according to the March 2021 Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer” Web Application Firewalls report)1, we trust, Fastly is the strategic partner of choice for actual users who have purchased, implemented, and used a WAF solution. Gartner Peer Insights reviews that contributed to the company’s recognition include these highlights:





"Technology today is moving so fast it is hard for any security vendor to keep up. However Signal Sciences does an outstanding job in partnering with its customer to ensure that the product is successful in deployment as well as maturing the product for both integration and security. The product is a top tier product, but the support and willingness to partner by the SigSci team is what sets this vendor head and shoulders above its competition." — Sr Manager, Security Engineering in the Media Industry







"The Signal Sciences WAF has offered unprecedented protection of our web applications and APIs. We process more than 1.5 billion web requests every month, many of which are malicious or attack traffic, while relying on Signal Sciences to distinguish signal and noise by applying intelligent and dynamic methods. Signal Sciences WAF is easy to deploy, intuitive, effective, and one of the leading security technologies we use." — Chief Information Security Officer in the Miscellaneous Industry







"Incredibly fast to implement, incredibly powerful to use. This is an excellent product that every company would benefit from leveraging in their online presence." — Senior Manager, Application Experience in the Manufacturing Industry







"Overall Signal Sciences has out performed all of the WAFs we tested. Being able to update an entire fleet in ~30s as well as control all aspects via automation is a huge win. It doesn’t hurt that the rules engine is extremely flexible and very capable out-of-the-box." — Principal Engineer in the Retail Industry





“This recognition is a testament to our ongoing commitment to deliver increased protection and reliability to our customers, without sacrificing velocity,” said Andrew Peterson, co-founder of Signal Sciences and Fastly Vice President of Security Sales. “Gone are the days where security solutions require organizations to sacrifice customer satisfaction, scalability, and speed. We’re continuing to transform the way engineering, security, and operations teams work together to build and deliver innovative experiences at scale and securely.”

In our view, the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice validates Fastly’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction in the WAF market. Organizations across all industries deploy Fastly (Signal Sciences) to protect their most critical web applications, APIs, and microservices against the full spectrum of threats, including OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities such as SQLi and XSS, as well as account takeovers, brute force attacks, bad bots, and application abuse and misuse, among others.

Last year, Signal Sciences was named a Visionary in the October 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Web Application Firewalls report, for the second consecutive year2. In October 2020, Fastly announced the acquisition of Signal Sciences. This acquisition further supports Fastly’s mission to provide simplified, frictionless solutions at scale and securely. Gartner’s independent research report evaluated Fastly (Signal Sciences) Next-Gen WAF solution, and recognized the company as a Visionary within the industry.

To learn more about Fastly (Signal Sciences) Next-Gen WAF solution, visit: https://www.fastly.com/products/signal-sciences/web-application-api-protection.

Related Links:

1 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Web Application Firewalls, Peer Contributors, March 25 2020.

2 Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Web Application Firewalls” by Jeremy D’Hoinne, Rajpreet Kaur, John Watts, 13 October 2020.

About Gartner Peer Insights

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.