Fastly’s Customer Conference to Showcase Power of Edge Computing

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (Oct. 15, 2019) -- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), provider of an edge cloud platform, will host its bi-annual, invite-only flagship customer conference, Altitude, on November 12-13, 2019, in New York City. This year’s theme, “The Future of the Web Will be Built at the Edge,” welcomes influential edge computing pioneers to the stage, including current Fastly customers Solomon from Wealthfront, Shawn Bower, Lead Software Engineer at The New York Times, and Anthony Johnson, CTO at Giphy, to name a few.

The two-day November event, sponsored by Google Cloud and Sumo Logic, will feature an immersive lineup of in-depth commentary from the brightest minds paving the path to edge computing proliferation. Hands-on workshops on Day 1 allow developers to take their architecture further and learn from in-the-trenches technical experts covering everything from security and streaming to logging and load balancing. Compelling keynotes slated for Day 2 will explore how edge computing is transforming the web and user experiences across the globe, as well as putting more control and authority into the hands of developers. Fastly-led keynotes include Founder and CEO Artur Bergman, Vice President of Product Growth Kimmie Nguyen, and Vice President of Product Management Rajib Rashid.

“Altitude is a massive collaborative effort our employees and customers look forward to each year,” remarked Artur Bergman, Founder and CEO of Fastly. “It’s quite a special opportunity to revel in the incredible work so many of our customers and community partners have pursued over the course of the year, and to continue to show our customers the power of edge computing in delivering fast, secure and reliable digital experiences around the world. We are excited to bring this special group of people, from developers to executives, together again this fall.”

This is Fastly’s ninth installment of the event series over the last five years, during which Altitudes have been hosted around the world, from San Francisco to New York City to London. Take a look at last year's presentations or the highlight reel. If you are interested in attending this invite-only conference in November, please reach out to altitude@fastly.com to inquire about registration details, or visit https://www.fastly.com/altitude/2019/nyc.