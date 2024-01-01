Push real-time data to any device, anywhere

Fastly Fanout

With increasingly high demand for real time experiences, whether engaging with end users or streaming updates, businesses are looking for simple solutions that they can add to their existing stack to bring real time push capabilities to their services.

Fastly Fanout makes it easy to build and scale real time, streaming APIs. Such APIs are useful for pushing data instantly to browsers, mobile apps, servers, and other devices. You can delegate away the complexity and load of real time data push.