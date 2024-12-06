Compute + Edge Messaging? Introducing Fanout

The future of business starts with developers

Learn more
CompanyThe team behind better online experiencesNetwork MapA new architecture for the modern internetIndustry Analyst RelationsSee what industry analysts say about FastlyNewsRecent updates and announcementsPlatformThe platform behind better, faster and more secure digital experiencesCustomer StoriesSee how the best of the web succeedEventsConnect with Fastly at an eventCareersJoin the team that's building a better internet

The Fastly Edge Cloud Platform

See All Products
Content Delivery (CDN)Deliver fast, personalized experiences globallyLive StreamingDeliver seamless live streaming experiencesStreaming Video (VoD)Deliver exceptional on-demand video experiencesMedia Shield Optimize multi-CDN deploymentsOn-the-Fly PackagerDynamically package on-demand video content in real timeImage OptimizerRapid image processing at the edgeLoad BalancerGranular control over routing decisionsTLS EncryptionReduce the complexity of TLS managementOrigin Connect Connect directly to FastlyIP AddressesEasily manage IP addressesHTTP/3 & QUICModern protocolsDomain Research APIInstant, accurate domain name discoveryObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModern web app and API security, anywhereBot ManagementDetect and mitigate bot attacksDDoS ProtectionAutomated mitigation of disruptive and distributed attacksAPI SecuritySecure your API endpointsClient-Side ProtectionDefend against client-side attacksAI Bot ManagementStop AI bots from scraping website content
Edge ComputeTake your apps to the edge — our instant platform helps you build amazing experiences for your usersKey Value StoreThe fastest key value store you can get, but as easy to use as your familiar database toolsWebsockets & Fanout Real-time messaging, at global scale, with complete personalization and easy setupDeveloper SDKsProgram the same services we use to build Fastly productsEnterprise ServerlessThe most powerful serverless platform, built on open standards and integrated with Fastly’s full suite of productsAIAccelerate your AI workloads and improve efficiency with semantic cachingObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesProgrammable CacheGet full programmatic access to the same legendary caching that powers our CDN.MCP ServerAI-powered control for your Fastly services.
Real-time LoggingStream and analyze logs in real-timeEdge ObserverExplore live and historical traffic dataDomain InspectorAssess domain level insightsOrigin InspectorView complete origin to edge insightsAlertsCreate notifications for service-related metricsLog Explorer & InsightsInteract with actionable insights

Extraordinary services for exceptional results

See All Services
Professional ServicesExpert help to migrate or optimize your delivery serviceLive Entertainment ServicesLive streaming experiences that scale with your audiencesSupport PlansWorld class support from start to finishManaged CDNMaximized control and flexibilityManaged SecurityExpertly managed web application protectionCustomer SupportFastly Support helping you grow better, together

Innovative digital solutions

See all our solutions
Streaming MediaDeliver stellar live and on-demand streamingEmerging MediaHigh performance for emerging media brandsDigital PublishingReal-time journalism with improved reader experiencesRetail & eCommerceFast, personalized experiences at scaleFinancial ServicesIntegrated security to protect customer dataHigh TechInstantly scale your performance as you growTravel & HospitalityOnline tailored experiences for your guests and visitorsOnline EducationDeliver secure learning experiences at scaleGamingFuel your players’ next win with ultra-fast, secure game downloadsiGamingDeliver fast, secure, uninterrupted, and engaging gameplays at the edge
Infrastructure SavingsAchieve lower, more predictable cloud spendMulti-cloud OptimizationReduce complexity and unify cloud resourcesCustomer TrustLearn more about Fastly’s Customer Trust initiativesPrivacy EnablementLearn how to protect your user's dataSustainability DashboardSee your electricity use and GHG emissions for the Fastly platform

Empowering every developer to build incredible experiences

Try Fastly free
DevelopersBuild something amazing todayFast ForwardCreating a more trustworthy internetDev ToolsDev tools built for teams - with an edgeDeveloper SDKsProgram the same services we use to build Fastly productsCommunityJoin developers around the worldSign upCreate a free developer account

Help build a fast, safe, and engaging internet with Fastly

Why Partner with FastlyHelp deliver safe, fast and engaging experiencesCloud PartnersLearn about the benefits of combining Fastly with your cloud servicesChannel PartnersEnhance your offerings & capabilities with Fastly productsTechnology & Integration PartnersExplore our partner ecosystem
Partner Portal LoginAccess all your Fastly partner resourcesBecome a PartnerEnhance your business by reselling or referring Fastly productsFind a PartnerLet us help connect you with the right partner for your needs

Get Help with Fastly

DocumentationGet the most out of FastlyResource LibraryExplore data sheets, reports, and moreFastly AcademyHands on learning with Fastly productsLearning CenterLearn about Internet technologyBlogOur latest thoughts and ideasSecurity ResearchStronger security through researchFastly's POV Explore expert and industry insights
Support CenterHow can we help?Contact UsGet in touch today
Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

Compute + Edge Messaging? Introducing Fanout

Ashley Vassell

Product Manager, Fastly

ProductCompute

Technology changes fast – as do user expectations around their online experiences. Users are increasingly demanding real-time or live online experiences – from online gaming and stock trading to social media and messaging apps – all instantaneously tailored to their preferences and needs.

Edge computing is meeting those demands, by shifting data and compute power closer to the end user. Fastly’s Compute allows you to build high scale, globally distributed applications and execute code at the edge. And Edge Messaging takes that a step further as the foundation of live online experiences.

What happens when you marry these new expectations with edge messaging capabilities? We’re excited to announce Fastly’s Fanout – now available in Limited Availability. Fastly Fanout, a pub/sub style message built on Fastly infrastructure, operates in the Edge Messaging space. 

Here’s how Gartner defines Edge Messaging:

“Edge messaging aims to provide reliable event distribution between devices and data centers — both from the device to the data center and from the data center to the device. It is delivered as a localized service within an application domain, lending itself to federated ownership.”

Adding this type of functionality on top of Fastly's edge makes Fastly one of the largest real-time data delivery networks in the world!

What does Fanout enable you to build?

Fastly Fanout is a versatile solution that can solve a large number of use cases. When thinking of low latency event distribution, the following comes to mind:

  • Tracking a delivery driver’s GPS location on a map.

  • Cross-device multiplayer gameplay.

  • 1:1 and group chat apps.

  • Receiving instant sports updates for events.

  • Simultaneously working on an interface design with a colleague using Figma.

  • Collaborating in the same Google Doc with colleagues.

But that is far from everything Fastly Fanout can do! During the Beta program, a number of customers found success with Fanout for their real-time use cases including: 

  • IOT. Globally deployed sensors sending signals bi-directionally to their home sensors when not on their local network. 

  • Edge connectivity. Maintaining persistent connections with Edge servers for two-way communication.

  • Simplification. Reducing data center footprint by removing WebSockets servers and eliminating the need to resize servers based on infrequent peaks. 

  • Livestream ticker. Adding a viewer count to events that are being live streamed.

Clearly, there are countless ways Fanout can help solve your business needs, as well as many possible user journeys. If your application is already using a Fanout-aware framework such as django-eventstream, you can enable Fanout without writing any new code. If you are already using Pushpin on your own server, you can move to Fanout without code changes. And if you are brand new to Fanout, you can get started using an SDK in your preferred language. We have SDKs for JS, Python, PHP, Ruby, Java, Go, and .NET. Learn more about the pub/sub style components of Fanout and how it all works here including starter kits.

The future of business

Combining the power of Edge Compute and Edge Messaging is the future of real time data delivery. And real-time data delivery and live online experiences are the future of business. 

With Fastly, you can provide all those experiences – in a way that is fast, safe, and engaging. With use cases spanning nearly every sector of business, Fanout has the ability to transform your business to create more engaging products for your customers.

Ready to get started with Fanout? Navigate to the Fastly Compute service that you wish to enable Fanout on and then start your 30 day free trial today in the Fastly UI!

2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ 'Voice of the Customer' Global CDN

Fastly is named a Customers’ Choice with the highest customer rating, most reviews, and highest customer willingness to recommend percentage. Download report

Ready to get started?

Get in touch with us today
Talk to an expert