Protect website users without slowing down business

Fastly Client-Side Protection

Prevent theft and misuse of customer data with a complete set of tools for script inventory and management. You’ll be able to fully document, understand, and manage your client-side attack surfaces in real time to stop client-side attacks and meet your compliance objectives.

Benefits

Defend against client-side attacks

Vulnerabilities in third-party scripts can lead to security gaps in your web applications and dangers like payment card skimming (Magecart) attacks. Fastly Client-Side Protection provides a simple set of tools to monitor scripts on pages and control what is loaded and executed in user browsers to protect websites and users from client-side attacks.

Inventory

Build a comprehensive inventory of your pages, third-party scripts and business or technical justifications for their use, in minutes.

Reporting and Alerting

Monitor third-party scripts in real time and detect unauthorized activity, and generate alerts on any unauthorized or malicious scripts.

Compliance

Meet your industry-specific compliance objectives and address requirements for client-side security measures.

Looking for more?

Ready to check compliance off your to-do list?

Get in touch with us today

Talk to an expert
Fastly
© Fastly 2025