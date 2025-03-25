Fastly Client-Side Protection
Fastly Client-Side Protection provides script inventory and management to defend against client-side exploits and helps your organization meet certain PCI-DSS 4.0 requirements.Download the datasheet
Prevent theft and misuse of customer data with a complete set of tools for script inventory and management. You’ll be able to fully document, understand, and manage your client-side attack surfaces in real time to stop client-side attacks and meet your compliance objectives.
Vulnerabilities in third-party scripts can lead to security gaps in your web applications and dangers like payment card skimming (Magecart) attacks. Fastly Client-Side Protection provides a simple set of tools to monitor scripts on pages and control what is loaded and executed in user browsers to protect websites and users from client-side attacks.
Build a comprehensive inventory of your pages, third-party scripts and business or technical justifications for their use, in minutes.
Monitor third-party scripts in real time and detect unauthorized activity, and generate alerts on any unauthorized or malicious scripts.
Meet your industry-specific compliance objectives and address requirements for client-side security measures.
