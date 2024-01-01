Fastly Log Explorer & Insights

Log Explorer & Insights
Instant visibility for faster action
Stay ahead of potential issues with instant access to edge request performance data. Whether it's catching a 5xx error spike or investigating latency issues, you'll have the information you need to act fast
Optimize performance
Fastly's Log Explorer & Insights allows you to quickly identify anomalies and troubleshoot them before they impact your services.
Faster debugging and troubleshooting with real-time insights
Instantly identify performance issues or anomalies in edge requests, allowing for quicker troubleshooting and faster resolution, preventing problems from escalating.
Minimize downtime and optimize your service performance
Proactive monitoring helps you detect and resolve issues before they affect users, reducing downtime and continually improving the performance of your services.
Seamless integration with your existing workflow
Easily incorporate Log Explorer & Insights into your current setup, eliminating the need for complex data pipelines, and enhancing your monitoring and analysis capabilities without disrupting your operations.
Begin now with an Observability package
Log Explorer & Insights is exclusively available in all of our Observability product packages, along with a host of features that collect, analyze, and visualize data.
Log Explorer
Simplify your log management and gain actionable insights with Fastly. Store, view, filter, and analyze edge log variables directly on our platform, eliminating the need for third-party tools to view and analyze logs. This streamlined approach saves time and reduces complexity, giving you control over your log data.
Insights Dashboard
Gain actionable insights from your log data with an intuitive dashboard that helps you proactively identify trends, optimize performance, and troubleshoot issues-quickly and efficiently.
Integrated Observability on one platform
Unlock comprehensive visibility with integrated observability tools. Get unified insights by pairing these insights with our Origin and Domain Inspectors for enhanced troubleshooting capabilities across your infrastructure.