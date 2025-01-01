WebSockets & Fanout

Deliver sub-second real-time experiences for chat, live auctions, IoT, and more. Fastly Fanout manages WebSockets, HTTP, and TLS connections, bringing real-time communications and pub/sub patterns to the edge. Connect to any client from one backend, build MQTT applications, offload WebSockets, or even orchestrate events across the web - all at Fastly scale.
Leverage Fanout to manage the complexity of bi-directional communication, for everything from WebSockets to IoT sensor data. By handling connection state and protocol translation at the edge, you minimize origin load, ensure low-latency delivery, and increase your team's development speed.
Fanout can manage millions of concurrent, stateful WebSocket or HTTP streaming connections at the edge, letting you relay simple HTTP requests to your origin. This can significantly offload server demand, drive system resilience, and deliver strong ROI.
Build on a flexible platform that speaks WebSockets, HTTP, and TLS. Focus on business logic - not connection management - and build pub/sub, IoT, MQTT, and other real-time solutions.
With its strong HTTP/WebSockets foundation, Fanout lets services respond to requests from web traffic, WebSockets, or even inbound IoT data — and even translate between them. Fanout can manage connection state, coordinating with your origin via simple HTTP to offload resources and complexity.
Fastly's platform supports all real-time needs. Our pass-though WebSockets product provides a direct, bi-directional path through the CDN for self-managed infrastructures. Fanout is our event-driven solution for building more robust real-time applications, managing connection state, translating protocols, and dramatically offloading your origin. Use the information below to determine which solution best fits your use case.
Best for: Securing existing real-time data Infrastructure.
Best for: Offloading the burden of operating real-time data infrastructure at the origin.
No need to build your own "stream server thing". We've done the hard work for you.
Augment your existing API with push capability.
Any HTTP-based backend, including serverless/FaaS, can manage long-lived streams.
Use our massive network with a custom domain name or run the software on your own servers.
Push real-time data to any devices, anywhere