Real time push messaging

Push messaging allows events that occur on servers to be pushed to end users without the user having to refresh or request an update. There are several types of push messaging, suitable for different use cases. Using Fastly for real time messaging reduces load on your origin servers, allows messages to be routed efficiently to large numbers of clients, and offers extremely low latency.

WebSockets passthrough Streaming miss Fanout One-to-one One-to-many Brokered Origin-client relationship Each client has a pipe directly to origin. Fastly disregards the content. Fastly's cache allows multiple clients to get the same streamed response from origin Events you publish to Fastly are routed to clients based on channel subscriptions Platforms VCL and Compute VCL and Compute Compute only Server to client Yes Yes Yes Client to server Yes No Yes DDoS protection Yes Yes Yes Supported transports WebSockets Server-sent-events WebSockets

Server-sent-events

Long poll Learn more > Learn more > Learn more >