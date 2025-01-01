Build great online experiences with developer-friendly security
Security that keeps your developers happy
Modern software delivery demands a better approach to security. As the pace of innovation increases, developers need reassurance their applications and services will behave as expected. Security teams need application security solutions that are friction-free and developer friendly, so app developers actually use them. Our security tools foster an environment of trust where developers and security teams collaborate toward their common goal - innovation.
Ship quickly and securely
Tired of security that drags developers down? Get comprehensive protection for your apps and APIs, empowering your developers to innovate quickly without introducing security gaps.
Minimize false positives
Traditional application security relies on regex rules and tedious manual tuning. Fastly uses unique evidence-based security for proactive protection, even from evolving attacks or zero-day exploits. We analyze the context of every request to determine if it’s truly an attack - saving you from the burden of false positives.
Stop bots without CAPTCHAs
No one enjoys identifying pictures of traffic lights. Fastly Bot Management adapts in real time to stop malicious bots without burdening legitimate users with CAPTCHAs. Stay one step ahead of attackers with sophisticated deception techniques - like decoy pages or simulated responses - that create a more complex defense layer.
Deploy in minutes, not months
Fastly Next-Gen WAF can deploy in minutes or hours, not weeks or months, and changes can be managed instantly via infrastructure-as-code workflows. Your security team can simply flip a switch to gain instant, automatic protection against today’s largest volumetric attacks with Fastly DDoS Protection.
Troubleshoot faster with instant insights
Get real-time, granular visibility into attack traffic and patterns, rule efficacy, and blocked requests to empower your teams to find and fix problems faster. With timely insights and context, your teams can quickly adjust configurations as needed to ensure apps and services remain up and running.
Be an innovation hero
Security should not be a roadblock. Keep developers in their workflows and speed up secure software delivery through integrations with popular security toolchains and workflows for delivery and testing, including Terraform, Splunk, Slack, Github, and more.
Protect all your apps and APIs from one platform
Tap into the power of Fastly's instant global network to protect all of your complex environments. Remove the guesswork, ensuring your apps and APIs are protected - no matter where they reside - with flexible deployment options.
Modern software delivery demands better security
Traditional application security is slow, reactive, and manual — frustrating developers and stalling productivity at every turn. Fastly security is designed differently from the ground up to be proactive, instant, seamless, and friction-free, for a radically different experience that developers will love.
Secure by design
Mistakes happen, but they don’t need to create chaos. The Fastly platform is resilient and secure by design, with protection built in through isolation and memory safety. Our unique WebAssembly-based environment helps mitigate the impact of severe vulnerabilities and eliminate entire classes of bugs.
Smart, adaptable protection
Fastly Next-Gen WAF detects and blocks malicious traffic with SmartParse, our proprietary contextual detection engine. New threats are blocked automatically with intelligence from the Network Learning Exchange (NLX) feed of anonymized, confirmed malicious activity seen across the Fastly network.
Rapid detection and response
Attacks can happen faster than humans can respond. Fastly’s Attribute Unmasking automatically detects, identifies, and mitigates DDoS attacks targeting applications and APIs in seconds. It validates the legitimacy of requests and quickly mitigates malicious activity, even if attackers rotate IPs.
"When our security leadership looked at the offerings, Fastly really stood out. The Fastly Next-Gen WAF and Bot Management solutions offer the flexibility, visibility and reliability JetBlue needed to protect its site from attacks and maintain bandwidth for customers."
Randy Naraine
Cybersecurity Architect
"Fastly's new Bot Management solution provides granular visibility and rule setting capability to let the good traffic in and keep the bad traffic out, which will help us protect our content and reduce infrastructure costs."
Paul Laleu
CTO
"Duo's team has experienced a significant reduction in false positives with the WAF in blocking mode, compared to AWS WAF, which means legitimate customers can continue to authenticate while the malicious actors are stopped short."
Kwame Musonda
Global Director Site Reliability Engineering
Experience modern, developer-friendly security
Discover how Fastly Security can help you protect your apps and APIs without slowing down your developers or frustrating your end users. Our solutions integrate seamlessly with your existing workflows, providing robust protection and real-time visibility.