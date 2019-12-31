Introduction

Fastly Compute is an extremely fast (think microseconds initiation) and uniquely secure global edge platform. Combined with Fastly’s industry leading global delivery network, it powers some of the largest websites and APIs in the world.

Developer teams can simplify integrations with existing infrastructure using programming languages they are familiar with to launch highly-performant edge applications quickly without spending valuable time handling the underlying cloud or services infrastructure.

"Starting with Fastly was probably the fastest infrastructure onboarding we've ever done. In less than three weeks, we went from 'Hey, we should talk with someone at Fastly' to having Compute fully in production.” Jake Loveless CEO Read the case study

Serverless compute with WebAssembly

Fastly’s platform architecture and our implementation of WebAssembly (Wasm) simplifies development by allowing developers to run code with high-performance, in flexible locations between their servers and their customers. With Wasmtime, we have achieved very fast instance instantiation times - typically within a few microseconds, not milliseconds. Fastly is therefore able to provide a significantly faster code execution startup time than any other serverless solution, freeing developers to focus on application development.

Wasm is also more secure with each request/response running in an isolated runtime. This sandboxed environment within the browser isolates it from the underlying system which provides an additional layer of security by preventing malicious code from directly accessing sensitive resources or compromising the user's device.

Learn more about WebAssembly and Fastly's participation in the Bytecode Alliance.

Fast edge data

Fastly’s edge data solutions remove data location obstacles by making critical data available everywhere. Configuration of your application is best handled by the Config Store which provides a consistent way to store and share environment variables. Our highly performant KV Store lets you persist data with strong durability. Workloads can easily save and retrieve between executions, and because Fastly handles data replication for the developer, an item saved within the KV Store can be automatically replicated to every Fastly POP. Deliver modern applications fast and reduce costs by moving or replicating data to our global edge.

Caching interfaces

Fastly offers various caching interfaces which enable developers building apps on Compute to utilize Fastly's global cache network. For example, the Core cache interface exposes the API primitives that can be used to implement cache applications needing low-level cache-control. The Simple cache interface exposes APIs that developers can use to cache key-value style arbitrary data. This API is ideal for developers who want to perform fast read/write cache operations using a straightforward get/set interface without having to deal with advanced caching constructs.

Real-time insights

Compute provides developer teams with fast and flexible edge observability. With our customizable real-time logging feature, customers can log any aspect of HTTP requests and responses in a wide range of formats, including Common Log Format, JSON, Key/Value, CSV, and more. Our extensive integration options with 33 services, including Datadog, New Relic, and Sumo Logic, give customers access to monitoring, alerting, and analysis tools that enhance business workflows.

Developer-friendly tooling and support

Compute enables development teams to plug into their current tooling and processes (Terraform, GitHub, APIs, etc) to integrate seamlessly with the edge. Our developer hub and community forum help developers learn and grow with access to starter kits, tutorials, demos, sample code, and more.

Code examples to help you get started 200+ Ready-to-use code - or adapt and customize for your own needs. Source: https://developer.fastly.com/solutions/examples/

Auto scale

Instantly scale across our global network. There is no need for developers to configure bursting controls or manage concurrency. Instances are automatically created based on the load of the incoming requests.

Secure by design

Our innovative isolation technology executes each platform request separately to significantly minimize your attack surface area, plus protection from the blast radius of buggy code or configuration mistakes from other users.

Developer velocity

The Fastly CLI can run conventional serverless apps as Fastly compatible services locally for easy testing and debugging of code using the developer’s preferred integrated development environment.

Language agnostic

Fastly supports multiple programming languages and empowers developers to use any language that can compile to WebAssembly by providing WebAssembly System interfaces (WASI) to our platform.