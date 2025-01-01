Understand your digital carbon footprint
Fastly’s Sustainability dashboard streamlines the process of gathering supplier emissions data by providing self-service access to a dashboard, an API and downloadable data that shows how use of the Fastly platform generates electricity consumption in data centers around the world and how this results in GHG emissions. Our carbon calculation methodology is published so you have a clear understanding of how emissions are calculated. You gain insight into electricity related scope 2 and 3 emissions.
Effortless access to emissions data. Get emissions data via dashboard, API, or CSV for easy reporting. Filter by time frame to match reporting needs. Clear link between GHG emissions, electricity consumption and platform usage. Updated daily - no need to wait
Complete transparency and trust. Step-by-step GHG protocol-aligned methodology. Covers Scope 2 & 3 electricity-related emissions. Full traceability with country – and product area-specific emissions data. Location and market-based for ESG-grade reporting
Actionable insights for intelligent emission reduction. Supports daily carbon hotspot analysis and platform usage optimization. API-first for easy integration into workflows. Automate reporting and feed data into BI and sustainability tools. Flexible design - use it how your team works best
Fastly’s platform provides a scalable way forward, enabling customers of all sizes—from early adopters to sustainability-mature corporations—to extract value without over-complicating workflows.
Fastly publishes a detailed GHG emissions calculation methodology, ensuring that customers understand not just the metrics, but how they are calculated and the source data the calculations are based on.
Unlike generic solutions in the market, Fastly’s Sustainability dashboard provides metrics tied specifically to how customers use our platform, giving clearer, actionable visibility into the drivers of electricity consumption and GHG emissions.
Many of Fastly's largest customers already expect accurate, actionable emissions data from their suppliers. Our dashboard supports corporate leaders in maintaining their sustainability commitments, enabling closer supplier-customer collaboration on emissions reduction.
The adoption of corporate sustainability disclosure practices has surged due to increased environmental awareness, regulatory mandates, and consumer pressure. Customers are seeking robust data to understand, report, and reduce their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, especially those tied to their supply chains (Scope 3 emissions).
Fastly ensures credible and detailed GHG protocol-aligned metrics by publishing its calculation methodology. It includes daily electricity use of data center infrastructure, annual renewable energy coverage, Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) from colocation vendors, and location-specific emission factors, providing reliable data for informed mandatory and voluntary disclosures.
The dashboard categorizes emissions into Scope 2 and Scope 3, breaking down GHG emissions resulting from electricity consumption by Fastly IT equipment (Scope 2) and from upstream energy-related activities or data center cooling needs (Scope 3 categories 3 and 8). Location-based and market-based distinctions add further clarity for those seeking precise quantification of the environmental impact of renewable energy coverage.
Seamless API integration and exportable CSVs make incorporating emissions data into internal systems or external reporting straightforward.
By visually understanding the relationship between platform usage, electricity consumption, and GHG emissions, customers can identify carbon hotspots, the optimization of which can lead to efficiency and cost-saving opportunities that reduce emissions while enhancing operational performance
Sustainability dashboard makes it easier for you to understand the environmental impact of using the Fastly platform.
The Sustainability dashboard makes it easy for you to track the carbon emissions generated by your use of the Fastly platform and export data to inform your company’s sustainability initiatives and disclosures.
