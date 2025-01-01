Benefits

Shining a light on customers’ digital carbon footprint

Fastly’s Sustainability dashboard streamlines the process of gathering supplier emissions data by providing self-service access to a dashboard, an API and downloadable data that shows how use of the Fastly platform generates electricity consumption in data centers around the world and how this results in GHG emissions. Our carbon calculation methodology is published so you have a clear understanding of how emissions are calculated. You gain insight into electricity related scope 2 and 3 emissions.