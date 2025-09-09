Sustainability dashboard: Shine a light on your digital carbon footprint

Let’s face it, understanding your digital carbon footprint is hard.

You already know your organisation should measure and report on its environmental impact . Many already do - almost 11,000 companies have validated science-based targets. That’s over 40% of global market capitalization.

This is an evolving space. Regulations are being introduced around the world, including in the US, to require companies to disclose emissions data. In California, the Climate Corporate Data Accountability Act ( SB 253 ) requires companies with $1b+ revenue doing business in the state to disclose Scope 1&2 from 2026, and Scope 3 from 2027.

So Scope 3 emissions, the ones buried deep in your supply chain, have to be part of the conversation. But if you’ve ever tried to gather this data from your panoply of digital vendors, you know the drill: it’s slow, opaque, and often based on rough estimates instead of real numbers. You might only see reports once a year (if you’re lucky!) and they rarely explain what’s actually driving emissions. That makes it tough to comply with regulations, answer stakeholder questions, or make changes that matter.

At Fastly, we think there’s a better way.

The Sustainability dashboard makes it easy for you to track the carbon emissions generated by your use of the Fastly platform and export data to inform your company’s sustainability initiatives and disclosures. With comprehensive, account-specific electricity and emissions data, broken down by country, bandwidth, and compute and refreshed daily, only Fastly provides this level of transparency by default, for all customers, in a single view.

Clarity on Your Digital Carbon Footprint

Just like every other vendor, Fastly’s emissions are part of our customers’ value chain emissions. Of course, they want their vendors to operate more sustainably, but they also need a more detailed understanding of the impact of the tech platforms they use. And they don’t want to compromise on quality. We agree!

Fastly’s investment in a more advanced network pays off in more ways than one. Our networks provide increased transparency and access to detailed customer data. This is due to the same factors that make our network faster ( check out what moving to Fastly can do for you ), our logging and observability capabilities are granular and instant, and our billing data and dashboards offer greater detail and utility than our competitors. Fastly’s network and technology are more advanced and fully software-defined, allowing us to drive better performance, lower latency, and offer instant visibility across the entire platform.

All that being said, we know how important it is to provide our customers with data they can trust to feed into their scope 3 disclosures.

We know how time-consuming it can be to collect data from suppliers. And we know how hard it can be to interpret carbon data so that action can be taken.

Enter Fastly’s Sustainability dashboard . With it, you can drill into carbon hotspots, export reports for annual disclosures, or pull emissions data straight into existing workflows via API. You can (literally) see the impacts of your use of Fastly with clear visualisations, customisable date ranges, and regional insights.

Effortless Access to Emissions Data

Fastly simplifies the whole process. There’s no guesswork and no delays – you gain instant access to electricity-related Scope 2 and Scope 3 data through a dashboard, API, or exportable reports.

Key features include:

Daily refreshed data: No more waiting for annual reports, see how your usage impacts emissions on a near real-time basis.

Granular breakdowns: Explore by timeframe, geography, or product area (Delivery, Compute, Shared).

Flexible integrations: Export data as a CSV or use our API-first design to feed emissions data directly into existing workflows.

Regional insights: Break down electricity consumption and location, and market-based emissions by country.

Transparency You Can Trust

The Sustainability dashboard backs every metric with a published methodology aligned to the Greenhouse Gas Protocol. The numbers are traceable, so you can save time and confidently meet stakeholder expectations for credible carbon disclosures.

The dashboard gives you data in straightforward formats for analysis and reporting. With just a click, you can access pre-formatted datasets and downloadable metrics that are clearly defined in our documentation . And beyond Fastly’s own infrastructure, the dashboard gives you visibility into the electricity consumed by the data centres that host our equipment. This allows you to see how electricity plays a role in your footprint, both upstream of Fastly and within Fastly.

With transparency delivered daily, you can understand the impact of changes - fast.

Turn Insights into Action

Here’s the part we’re most excited about: this isn’t just reporting. It’s about helping you act. You don’t have to wait for months to see all your other metrics, so why should sustainability metrics be any different? Because the data is updated daily and tied directly to your platform usage, you can:

Spot carbon hotspots quickly and identify steps to optimize

Track changes in near real-time, not weeks or even months later

Combine emissions data with your existing observability tools for a holistic understanding of your edge use

We’re giving you data to help you make smarter, climate-aware decisions.

A Clearer Path Forward

Measuring and managing emissions doesn’t have to be slow, mysterious, or frustrating. With the Fastly Sustainability dashboard, you can see exactly how your use of our platform translates into electricity consumption and GHG emissions – and get the tools to act on those insights.

Go to the Account section of the Fastly control panel and choose the Sustainability dashboard to get the data you need to make smarter decisions, build trust with stakeholders, and take meaningful steps towards reducing your digital carbon footprint.