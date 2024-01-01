Hi Fastly customers + friends,

As we enter a new year we are excited to see what 2021 has in store for our product portfolio.

Compute@Edge continues to grow with the addition of Log Tailing. Fastly TLS: Multi-SAN certificates entered limited availability and the Fastly WAF rule library grew. On the Signal Sciences side, the ATO and API Dashboards were updated to display security telemetry for over 20 signals and the official Okta integration added support for provisioning and user management. Fastly now offers High Volume Logging for customers who use real-time logging at scale. The Logging Metrics UI has also been updated, along with added region support for Logentries and maximum bytes for Microsoft Azure Blob storage.

Table of Contents

Compute@Edge Log Tailing

In February, we announced a new feature for Compute@Edge, Log Tailing. Log Tailing provides customers with immediate visibility into log messages from their applications and helps them quickly identify bugs within their terminal of choice using the Fastly Command Line Interface. This enables developers who use Compute@Edge to efficiently resolve issues without having to configure or rely on a separate third-party log management tool. Contact your account team to see Log Tailing in action.

Fastly TLS: Multi-SAN Certificates LA

We are pleased to announce the limited availability (LA) of multi-domain certificates within Fastly TLS. This new feature enables our customers to procure Fastly-managed multi-domain certificates from both Non-profit (Let’s Encrypt) and Commercial (GlobalSign) certification authorities. Customers can now secure both the apex (example.com) and wildcard (*.example.com) domains using a single Fastly managed certificate.

Fastly WAF Rule Updates

We released new rules available to all Fastly WAF customers. The OWASP Core Rule Set (CRS) was updated with 10 new rules and 74 updated rules. Trustwave rules were refreshed with 213 new rules and 6 updated rules. Fastly rules were reviewed and 6 new rules were added plus 1 changed rule. For more information, please see Fastly Rule Set Updates and Maintenance.

API and ATO Dashboards - Signal Sciences

Now available on the Signal Sciences console, these new API and ATO dashboards surface security telemetry from over 20 new signals for advanced attack scenarios such as account takeover, credit card validation, and password reset. For more information, view our blog post about the features. To configure and activate your new templated rules, log in to the management console and select templated rules, or navigate directly to the new dashboards from any site's home dashboard.

Okta Identity Provider - Signal Sciences

We have updated Signal Science’s official Okta integration to support automated provisioning, de-provisioning, and management of users. If you use Okta as your Identity Provider, you can easily install or update the Signal Sciences integration from the Okta Integration Marketplace.

High Volume Logging GA

Many Fastly customers utilize our real-time logging capabilities to gain visibility across their services and make informed decisions quickly. Fastly's Full-Site Delivery includes free real-time log streaming, limited to a monthly average of two log statements per request, per service. For customers who require a higher volume of logs, Fastly now offers High Volume Logging. With an increased limit, customers can access customizable data to an extensive list of logging endpoints. Detailed analytics can improve your security and provide insights to how customers use your product. For more information check out our High Volume Logging datasheet.

Logging Metrics UI GA

Now available on the Fastly UI, our new logging metrics charts surface visibility into both real-time and historic logging usage across all your services.



Logging Endpoints

In January, based on customer requests, we added region support to our Logentries logging endpoint. This capability allows customers to stream logs to any of the supported geographical regions: United States, Europe, Canada, Australia and Japan.

In February, we added maximum bytes support to our Microsoft Azure Blob Storage logging endpoint. This new capability allows customers to specify the maximum file size per batch of logs sent to Blob Storage.