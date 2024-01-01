Hi Fastly customers + friends,

The new year is in full swing with our Q1 releases. Fastly continues to play a leading role in defining the future of the internet, including HTTP/3 & QUIC, the next version of the Hypertext Transfer Protocol which we now support. On the security side the Fastly Next-Gen WAF (powered by Signal Sciences) can now be deployed at the Fastly edge. Other security releases include custom response codes in GA and agent support for Arm-based devices in LA. GraphQL Inspection has also reached limited availability and can be combined with Fastly Next-Gen WAF (powered by Signal Sciences) to provide more API coverage. Lastly Fastly 101 is live in our documentation where customers can follow project-based tutorials.

HTTP/3 & QUIC GA

HTTP/3 and QUIC are now in General Availability and deployed fleetwide. HTTP/3 is the third major version of the Hypertext Transfer Protocol used to exchange binary information on the World Wide Web and Fastly has been at the forefront of HTTP/3 and QUIC development. QUIC is an always-encrypted new transport protocol, built for the modern internet and web with a focus towards reducing latency. Enabling HTTP/3 and QUIC supports faster response times, reliable congestion control, with built-in encryption all while allowing developers to innovate quickly.

Fastly Next-Gen WAF Edge Cloud Deployment LA

The edge deployment option of the Fastly Next-Gen WAF is now available in Limited Availability. This Fastly Next-Gen WAF release is the first major milestone in the integration of Signal Sciences and the Fastly edge cloud network. Included in the Essential security package, new and existing customers can take advantage of the benefits of Signal Sciences without installing agents.The Fastly Next-Gen WAF (powered by Signal Sciences) is available in the Fastly edge cloud for Varnish services. Once set up, customers enjoy a world-class WAF defense experience using the same UI, API, and dashboards as the other Fastly Next-Gen WAF deployment options. This gives customers one integrated security console to protect applications anywhere and enable security decisioning and enforcement at the edge.

Arm Agent LA

Our Next-Gen WAF is currently the first and only WAF that supports Arm®-based environments at scale enabling customers to quickly secure their apps and APIs using any combination of Arm and other processors in a variety of environments. Our Arm agent is offered as a standard deployment option and can support NGINX-native Modules compatible with NGINX 1.20.x and above.

Custom Response Codes GA

The custom response codes feature for the Fastly Next-Gen WAF is now in General Availability for Professional and Premier plan customers. This feature allows customers to override the default 406 response code from the Fastly Next-Gen WAF to enable additional security enforcement at the edge when site rules block a request. Users can provide enhanced enforcement actions such as edge redirects, edge rate limiting, tarpitting or CAPTCHA challenges by handling a different code in VCL or Compute@Edge applications. This opens the door to more sophisticated use cases that allow custom security actions rather than just blocking at the agent. Customers can find information about this feature directly in the Next-Gen WAF Console and documentation.

GraphQL Inspection

The Fastly Next-Gen WAF provides advanced protection for your applications, APIs, and microservices, wherever they live, from a single unified solution. With the addition of our GraphQL Inspection feature, we can provide additional protection for your APIs, no matter what architecture or specification your developers use. GraphQL Inspection includes new attack and anomaly signals to address certain targeted attacks. We provide the flexibility for you to define rules that are triggered by common GraphQL attack vectors, like maximum query depth or introspection attempts. Now you can take advantage of the benefits that GraphQL offers without taking on additional application security risk.

Fastly 101 on docs.fastly.com

The Fastly Documentation team is excited to announce Fastly 101 on docs.fastly.com, a new project-based tutorial that shows readers how to set up Fastly’s CDN with a real website. We now offer a practical, hands-on guide that walks users through the most common steps of setting up full-site delivery. Readers use our open source code, along with the Jekyll static site generator and Amazon AWS S3 and Route 53 to create a fully-functional website cached by the Fastly CDN. Customers can learn how to add an origin, configure caching, set up logging endpoints, and enable Fastly TLS with a comprehensive single tutorial.