Fall is finally here, but we’re still excited about our hot releases from summer! This quarter, Network Services introduced a range of new features aimed at boosting TLS security and real-time messaging. Among these enhancements are the Certainly GA, Fanout GA, and ECDSA Fallback GA. On the Compute front, we're thrilled to offer increased capabilities with the introduction of new storage, authentication, and enhanced language support options, including KV Store GA, Simple Cache API LA, mTLS for Compute GA, and the Standard Go Compiler GA. Our Security team has been hard at work rolling out updates including Next-Gen WAF GraphQL Edge Deployment GA and Next-Gen Aggregated Attack Thresholds GA. Check out the full list of releases below!

Certainly GA

Certainly provides domain validated TLS certificates that are fully automated in our Fastly managed TLS services. It optimizes your certificate lifecycle management processes, resulting in faster issuance, easier renewal procedures, and enhanced automation.

Fanout GA

Fanout is a one to many publish/subscribe message broker operating at the Fastly edge. Fanout makes it easy to build and scale real-time applications which push data instantly to browsers, mobile apps, servers, and other devices. Deployed on top of Fastlys edge making it one of, if not, the largest real-time data delivery network in the world.

ECDSA Fallback GA

Modern browsers support ECDSA (faster connection) but older devices do not. To enable customers using dedicated offsets to switch to using ECDSA, but continue to reach as many end users as possible, ECDSA will be the first attempt on a connection, but if the client does not send a matching SNI, or support ECDSA, we will make the connection using an RSA certificate.

Simple Cache API LA

The Fastly Simple Cache API exposes a simple key-value cache interface for developers building on Compute. This API is ideal for developers who want to perform fast read/write cache operations using a straightforward get/set interface without having to deal with advanced caching constructs.

KV Store GA

KV Store is a key-value store that provides high performance reads and writes across Fastly’s network to enable more powerful edge applications. KV Store is great if you need global access to your data from a large number of POPs, and/or want to offload file storage from your origin(s).

mTLS for Compute GA

Previously available for network services, mTLS is now available for Compute. mTLS allows for mutual authentication in which two parties (in this case the Fastly edge and your origin) authenticate each other using the TLS protocol. This feature enhancement extends the ability for a developer to configure mTLS for Dynamic Backends.

Standard Go Compiler GA

We are excited to announce support for the standard Go compiler for the Go SDK v1 on Fastly Compute. Developers can now tap into the full range of Go capabilities and take advantage of a coding experience that is easier, and more powerful than ever before. Check out the developer hub for comprehensive documentation, examples, and starter kits, or check out our blog.

Next-Gen WAF GraphQL Edge Deployment GA

GraphQL inspection is now available for the NGWAF edge deployment. This provides improved protections for edge WAF customers as GraphQL is quickly becoming a developer favorite for its efficiency, speed, and specificity.

Next-Gen WAF Aggregated Attack Thresholds GA

One of the major differentiators of the NGWAF is threshold-based blocking. This allows customers to enable blocking faster than other WAFs. Historically, the default thresholds for attack signals were counted on an individual, per signal, basis. With this feature release, we are aggregating attack counters across all 7 attack signals, so if attackers rotate their types of attacks, we will detect that they have crossed the threshold.



Billing Overview GA

To provide more accurate, granular and transparent information about usage and cost, we’ve created a new Billing Overview landing page that displays high-level billing insights. This release also includes plan usage, the highly requested feature that empowers customers to see their usage data, whether regular or usage-pooling (customers with parent/child billing hierarchy). Additionally, we now display all invoices, including security products, in the Billing section of the Fastly app.