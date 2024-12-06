Fastly Stores power fast decisions and edge data access

The future of business starts with developers

Learn more
CompanyThe team behind better online experiencesNetwork MapA new architecture for the modern internetIndustry Analyst RelationsSee what industry analysts say about FastlyNewsRecent updates and announcementsPlatformThe platform behind better, faster and more secure digital experiencesCustomer StoriesSee how the best of the web succeedEventsConnect with Fastly at an eventCareersJoin the team that's building a better internet

The Fastly Edge Cloud Platform

See All Products
Content Delivery (CDN)Deliver fast, personalized experiences globallyLive StreamingDeliver seamless live streaming experiencesStreaming Video (VoD)Deliver exceptional on-demand video experiencesMedia Shield Optimize multi-CDN deploymentsOn-the-Fly PackagerDynamically package on-demand video content in real timeImage OptimizerRapid image processing at the edgeLoad BalancerGranular control over routing decisionsTLS EncryptionReduce the complexity of TLS managementOrigin Connect Connect directly to FastlyIP AddressesEasily manage IP addressesHTTP/3 & QUICModern protocolsDomain Research APIInstant, accurate domain name discoveryObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModern web app and API security, anywhereBot ManagementDetect and mitigate bot attacksDDoS ProtectionAutomated mitigation of disruptive and distributed attacksAPI SecuritySecure your API endpointsClient-Side ProtectionDefend against client-side attacksAI Bot ManagementStop AI bots from scraping website content
Edge ComputeTake your apps to the edge — our instant platform helps you build amazing experiences for your usersKey Value StoreThe fastest key value store you can get, but as easy to use as your familiar database toolsWebsockets & Fanout Real-time messaging, at global scale, with complete personalization and easy setupDeveloper SDKsProgram the same services we use to build Fastly productsEnterprise ServerlessThe most powerful serverless platform, built on open standards and integrated with Fastly’s full suite of productsAIAccelerate your AI workloads and improve efficiency with semantic cachingObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesProgrammable CacheGet full programmatic access to the same legendary caching that powers our CDN.MCP ServerAI-powered control for your Fastly services.
Real-time LoggingStream and analyze logs in real-timeEdge ObserverExplore live and historical traffic dataDomain InspectorAssess domain level insightsOrigin InspectorView complete origin to edge insightsAlertsCreate notifications for service-related metricsLog Explorer & InsightsInteract with actionable insights

Extraordinary services for exceptional results

See All Services
Professional ServicesExpert help to migrate or optimize your delivery serviceLive Entertainment ServicesLive streaming experiences that scale with your audiencesSupport PlansWorld class support from start to finishManaged CDNMaximized control and flexibilityManaged SecurityExpertly managed web application protectionCustomer SupportFastly Support helping you grow better, together

Innovative digital solutions

See all our solutions
Streaming MediaDeliver stellar live and on-demand streamingEmerging MediaHigh performance for emerging media brandsDigital PublishingReal-time journalism with improved reader experiencesRetail & eCommerceFast, personalized experiences at scaleFinancial ServicesIntegrated security to protect customer dataHigh TechInstantly scale your performance as you growTravel & HospitalityOnline tailored experiences for your guests and visitorsOnline EducationDeliver secure learning experiences at scaleGamingFuel your players’ next win with ultra-fast, secure game downloadsiGamingDeliver fast, secure, uninterrupted, and engaging gameplays at the edge
Infrastructure SavingsAchieve lower, more predictable cloud spendMulti-cloud OptimizationReduce complexity and unify cloud resourcesCustomer TrustLearn more about Fastly’s Customer Trust initiativesPrivacy EnablementLearn how to protect your user's dataSustainability DashboardSee your electricity use and GHG emissions for the Fastly platform

Empowering every developer to build incredible experiences

Try Fastly free
DevelopersBuild something amazing todayFast ForwardCreating a more trustworthy internetDev ToolsDev tools built for teams - with an edgeDeveloper SDKsProgram the same services we use to build Fastly productsCommunityJoin developers around the worldSign upCreate a free developer account

Help build a fast, safe, and engaging internet with Fastly

Why Partner with FastlyHelp deliver safe, fast and engaging experiencesCloud PartnersLearn about the benefits of combining Fastly with your cloud servicesChannel PartnersEnhance your offerings & capabilities with Fastly productsTechnology & Integration PartnersExplore our partner ecosystem
Partner Portal LoginAccess all your Fastly partner resourcesBecome a PartnerEnhance your business by reselling or referring Fastly productsFind a PartnerLet us help connect you with the right partner for your needs

Get Help with Fastly

DocumentationGet the most out of FastlyResource LibraryExplore data sheets, reports, and moreFastly AcademyHands on learning with Fastly productsLearning CenterLearn about Internet technologyBlogOur latest thoughts and ideasSecurity ResearchStronger security through researchFastly's POV Explore expert and industry insights
Support CenterHow can we help?Contact UsGet in touch today
Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

Fastly Stores power fast decisions and edge data access

MJ Jones

Principal Product Manager, Compute, Fastly

Bryan Hackett

Principal Product Manager, Edge Data, Fastly

ProductCompute

As web applications grow in sophistication, a simple concept like service configuration can become complex to apply, and a lightweight task like matching a user to the appropriate content can introduce crippling latency at global scale. Some developers in this situation trade value to get performance - others create more complex treatments only to find that they are surprisingly difficult to manage at scale. And just about all developers experience seemingly unavoidable constraints, hindering innovation and productivity.

Our vision at Fastly is to allow developers to apply complex logic at the edge with our edge data solutions while also maintaining an ease of operation, making it easy to get started and simple to grow over time. With that in mind, we are pleased to announce that two key offerings of our edge data solutions, KV Store and Config Store, are now generally available.  

So how do you know which data store(s) is perfect for your use case?

Configuration of your application is fundamentally best handled by the Config Store and Secret Store. They provide a consistent way to store and share environment variables (Config Store) and Secrets.   

KV Store can be thought of as the primary store for application data. It utilizes the familiar key value pattern for storing and accessing data.  It is globally replicated, durable, and edge writable. Write to it in Sydney and read from that same data in Frankfurt. It’s that simple. 

KV Store provides an ideal place to store items such as large lists, user objects, and small static content items that need to be accessed from edge applications.  The diagram below depicts a URL redirect use case for retired URLs to prevent a drop in SEO rankings.

An important feature of all stores is that they can be created and shared across applications. This reduces the time needed and chances for error when establishing new applications.  

See below for a summary of these key offerings along with Secret Store (now in beta).

Fastly Edge Data Solutions

Fastly Store

Capabilities

Perfect for:

KV Store

Globally accessible durable storage, read/write at the edge, faster than core clouds, faster than other edge clouds

Large list management, small static content, and data (ex: customer data, user data, personalization data, etc)

Config Store

Read at edge; Deployment flexibility and single microsecond edge decisions from memory

Environment variables

Secret Store (now in Beta)

Secure storage at the edge

Storing secrets (Ex: API keys, credentials)

Conclusion

For many developers data location is not a benefit, it’s a constraint. Fastly’s edge data solutions remove data location obstacles by making critical data available everywhere. They simplify global development with a shareable and low friction design, and empower developers to reduce costs by moving or replicating data to Fastly’s global edge. 

For more information visit our developer hub or sign up for a free trial of our edge serverless solutions today.

Ready to get started?

Get in touch with us today
Talk to an expert