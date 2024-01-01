Hi Fastly customers + friends,

This past year was quite an adventure and we are proud to announce our latest releases through the last months of 2020.

Our product portfolio for media and entertainment providers grew to include Media Shield for VOD, Device Detection, and OTFP Multi-language support in LA. On the delivery side, our Metro Shield in Los Angeles, California is now in production and HTTP3/QUIC is in limited availability. Compute@Edge graduated to limited availability and we are excited to see what customers build in this new serverless compute environment. In response to the needs of some of our enterprise customers, we enabled multi account user access within the Fastly application to streamline logins. Last but definitely not least we added Apache Kafka in general availability and Amazon Kinesis Data Stream in limited availability to our ever-growing list of logging endpoints.

Table of Contents

Media Shield for Video-on-Demand GA

In December, Fastly Media Shield for video-on-demand providers was promoted to General Availability. Fastly Media Shield offers customers the ability to decrease origin traffic by reducing multiple CDN requests into a single request back to your origin. Fastly offers two products to achieve this: Media Shield Live, designed for live events and live linear streaming, and Media Shield for VOD for video-on-demand providers. Media Shield works with your existing architecture by making Fastly the origin to all of your end-user-serving CDNs.

Device Detection GA

Fastly’s Device detection capability has been promoted to General Availability. Device detection takes the end user’s User-Agent string and maps it against a very large data set to identify information about the device such as device type, operating system, browser info, and more. Fastly customers are able to utilize the fields to implement device/OS/browser based logic at the edge and enrich logs for faster troubleshooting.

Multi Account User Access GA

In November, we launched Multi Account User Access which allows Fastly customers to log into multiple accounts with one set of credentials. This has streamlined the login process, especially for enterprise customers who previously needed a unique email address for each account.

Logging Endpoints

In November we promoted Apache Kafka to General Availability and released Amazon Kinesis Data Streams into Limited Availability. Apache Kafka is a distributed streaming platform typically used for real-time data feeds, log aggregation, and stream processing. Amazon Kinesis Data Streams enables customers to capture gigabytes of data per second, allowing them to build Kinesis applications that continuously process this data, generate metrics, and power live dashboards.

Other updates to Logging include an update to our Scalyr logging endpoint to optionally specify the log file name under which your logs will appear on Scalyr's Overview page. Additionally, Splunk logging endpoint now enables users to specify the maximum logs and maximum bytes per log batch.

Los Angeles Metro Shield

Our first intersite cluster and multi-site POP, Los Angeles (Metro) (LGB), is now live in production. Edge traffic is now being delivered from across the intersite cluster to improve cache hit rate and increase storage capacity. When multiple data center sites serve a single metro area, they often end up caching duplicate copies of requested objects, but our new metro POP capability reduces the duplicates, making way for additional storage capacity.

Compute@Edge LA

We are excited to announce that Compute@Edge was moved into Limited Availability in October. Compute@Edge is a serverless computing environment built on WebAssembly and Lucet. This solution eliminates cold start times, improves regional latency, and includes exceptional observability. Along with enhancing performance, Compute@Edge’s isolation technology minimizes the attack surface area of your applications.

OTFP Multi-Language Support LA

On-the-fly packaging for audio in multiple languages and/or multiple audio codecs is in Limited Availability. Organizations that serve video on demand can cut costs associated with duplicating content for different packaging HTTP streaming protocols.

HTTP/3 (QUIC) LA

Fastly supports HTTP/3 and QUIC on our edge cloud platform, which allows our customers to provide a better digital experience for their end users, but most notably for their mobile subscribers and subscribers in parts of the world that have spotty Internet service, by enabling faster response times, better network performance, and built-in encryption (TLS 1.3).