No billing surprises: Whether it’s a major ecommerce storefront launch or a volumetric DDoS attack, we’ll work with you on the right billing approach based on current and anticipated volume, rather than pushing for contract upgrades or kicking you off our network.

Improved security posture: Fastly Next-Gen WAF and Bot Management solutions use our own SmartParse detection engine for more accurate detection, lowest possible false positives, and a precision-based tuning process.

Added value: We provide the full power of our platform for all customers, regardless of contract tiers. We don’t gate features like load balancing, traffic acceleration via smart routing or keep alive connections, plus you get 100% of streaming logs in real-time.

Reliability: We strive to ensure network resilience . We are constantly fortifying our network, control plane, and data plane to maintain an increased durability.

Configurability: Fastly provides more custom configuration options than any other provider, allowing you to fine-tune CDN settings to optimize performance. This includes the ability to instantly purge stale content - 150 ms on global average *** .

Performance: Fastly’s modern network is built for efficiency, with high capacity, high throughput POPs that keep more in cache for longer resulting in faster TTFB, lower latency, and lower cost.

Move to a better network. We are committed to making the switch as seamless as possible.

Uptime was at 96%, a concern for how Linktree would cope with traffic spikes. After deploying the Fastly CDN, overnight Linktree’s uptime surged to 99.999%, putting the platform in a much better position to prepare for the unexpected.

Linktree

“When we change Fastly configs, we look at the error logs - if we break something we can just roll it back with Fastly versioning. Fastly fits into our process because when we ship out a new config, it takes effect almost immediately. Moving quickly is a huge deal for us, and we’re able to do that with Fastly. The UI format gives us confidence because we can see literally everything that is happening.”

Alan Schaaf, Founder and CEO, Imgur

"Because I'm an engineer, if I have questions they are usually pretty technical. It's a joy to work with support people that get the technical questions I have. And anytime I open a support ticket with Fastly, I get a response that same day."

Brian Benns, Senior Site Reliability Engineer, Giphy

“The degree of control provided by Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF was a huge differentiator. We had serious issues with constant false positives and lack of visibility into what caused them with Cloudflare. By contrast, Fastly blocks tens of thousands of unwanted requests a day—270k a week—which takes strain off our infrastructure.”

Jae Kaplan, Cofounder & Developer at Antisoftware Software Club, Maker of cohost