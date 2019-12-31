Helping you grow better, together
Better customer support means more customer success. We align our team to your business to help you grow and succeed every day. It’s easy to get the most out of Fastly.
Why Fastly Support Is Better
“I've always found it to be very easy and straightforward to work with Fastly support, not just to address issues but to talk about new ideas or things we want to try out.”
David Annez
Head of Engineering, Loveholidays
Whether You’re New or Want To Get More
With any new platform, it can be tough to figure out how to get started, and hard to know how to optimize and scale so your growth doesn’t stall. With Fastly Support, our team is along for every step of the process.
98%
Customer satisfaction with Fastly Support.
The Fastly Difference
Fastly is different from other vendors. In addition to world-class support, we offer seriously superior service, access to experts, self-service resources, and an active community to answer your questions and help at any hour of the day.
Documentation: Want to go at your own pace? We’ve got you covered.
API References: Dig in and learn how to empower your workflow with all things API.
Community: Visit our forum and see what others are talking about. Get advice from those who know.
Reach Fastly Experts: We make it easy for you to talk to our team. We don’t obscure phone numbers or hide behind email aliases that go nowhere. Chat with our support team in real-time, speak to our team by phone, or schedule a meeting – whatever you prefer.
“Because I'm an engineer, if I have questions they are usually pretty technical. It's a joy to work with support people that get the technical questions I have. And anytime I open a support ticket with Fastly, I get a response that same day from the right person with the technical proficiency to help me figure out my problem.”
Brian Benns
Senior Site Reliability Engineer, GIPHY
Our Numbers Speak Louder Than Words
Just how fast is Fastly Support? Here are our annual average scores as of July 2023.
<30 minute general response time. We’re here for you.
<10m enterprise support response time. And we’re even faster with requests that come through with Slack.
98% resolution with first contact. We are dedicated to solving any potential questions or issues the first time.
“All developers are control freaks. Fastly gives me full control of my entire stack. Normally, when you hand over parts of your application logic to a third party, you lose some control immediately. But with Fastly, we didn’t lose any control over the logic we had at the edge. It’s this transparency and control that gives me confidence in the service.”
Matthew O’Brien
Former Software Architect, the guardian
Meet a more powerful global network.
Our network is all about greater efficiency. With our strategically placed points of presence (POPs), you can scale on-demand and deliver seamlessly during major events and traffic spikes. Get the peace of mind that comes with truly reliable performance — wherever users may be browsing, watching, shopping, or doing business.
291 Tbps
Edge network capacity1
150 ms
Mean purge time2
>1.4 trillion
Daily requests served4
~90% of customers
Run Next-Gen WAF in blocking mode3
As of September 30, 2023
As of December 31, 2019
As of March 31, 2021
As of January 1, 2022
Support plans
Fastly offers several support plans to meet your needs: standard, gold and enterprise.
Standard
Free of charge and available as soon as you sign up with Fastly.
Gold
Proactive alerts for high-impact events, expedited 24/7 incident response times, and a 100% uptime Service Level Agreement (SLA) guarantee.
Enterprise
Gives you the added benefits of emergency escalation for support cases and 24/7 responses for inquiries (not just incidents).