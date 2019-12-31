Fastly Customer Support

Helping you grow better, together

ComputeMulti-cloudNetwork servicesSecurity

Better customer support means more customer success. We align our team to your business to help you grow and succeed every day. It’s easy to get the most out of Fastly.

On this page

Why Fastly Support Is Better

loveholidays

“I've always found it to be very easy and straightforward to work with Fastly support, not just to address issues but to talk about new ideas or things we want to try out.”

David Annez

Head of Engineering, Loveholidays

Whether You’re New or Want To Get More

With any new platform, it can be tough to figure out how to get started, and hard to know how to optimize and scale so your growth doesn’t stall. With Fastly Support, our team is along for every step of the process.

98%

Customer satisfaction with Fastly Support.

The Fastly Difference

Fastly is different from other vendors. In addition to world-class support, we offer seriously superior service, access to experts, self-service resources, and an active community to answer your questions and help at any hour of the day. 

  • Documentation: Want to go at your own pace? We’ve got you covered.

  • API References: Dig in and learn how to empower your workflow with all things API.

  • Community: Visit our forum and see what others are talking about. Get advice from those who know.

  • Reach Fastly Experts: We make it easy for you to talk to our team. We don’t obscure phone numbers or hide behind email aliases that go nowhere. Chat with our support team in real-time, speak to our team by phone, or schedule a meeting – whatever you prefer.

GIPHY Logo

“Because I'm an engineer, if I have questions they are usually pretty technical. It's a joy to work with support people that get the technical questions I have. And anytime I open a support ticket with Fastly, I get a response that same day from the right person with the technical proficiency to help me figure out my problem.”

Brian Benns

Senior Site Reliability Engineer, GIPHY

Our Numbers Speak Louder Than Words

Just how fast is Fastly Support? Here are our annual average scores as of July 2023. 

  • <30 minute general response time. We’re here for you.

  • <10m enterprise support response time. And we’re even faster with requests that come through with Slack. 

  • 98% resolution with first contact. We are dedicated to solving any potential questions or issues the first time.

  • 98% customer satisfaction with Fastly Support.

The Guardian Logo

“All developers are control freaks. Fastly gives me full control of my entire stack. Normally, when you hand over parts of your application logic to a third party, you lose some control immediately. But with Fastly, we didn’t lose any control over the logic we had at the edge. It’s this transparency and control that gives me confidence in the service.”

Matthew O’Brien

Former Software Architect, the guardian

Forrester ad

Fastly delivered 189% ROI
Learn more in the Forrester TEI study for CDN

Read more

Forrester Wave analyst banner

Forrester names Fastly Compute a Leader
in the 2023 Wave for Edge Development Platforms

Download report

Meet a more powerful global network.

Our network is all about greater efficiency. With our strategically placed points of presence (POPs), you can scale on-demand and deliver seamlessly during major events and traffic spikes. Get the peace of mind that comes with truly reliable performance — wherever users may be browsing, watching, shopping, or doing business.

291 Tbps

Edge network capacity1

150 ms

Mean purge time2

>1.4 trillion

Daily requests served4

~90% of customers

Run Next-Gen WAF in blocking mode3

See our network

As of September 30, 2023

As of December 31, 2019

As of March 31, 2021

As of January 1, 2022

Support plans

Fastly offers several support plans to meet your needs: standard, gold and enterprise.

Standard

Free of charge and available as soon as you sign up with Fastly.

Gold

Proactive alerts for high-impact events, expedited 24/7 incident response times, and a 100% uptime Service Level Agreement (SLA) guarantee.

Enterprise

Gives you the added benefits of emergency escalation for support cases and 24/7 responses for inquiries (not just incidents).

Fastly
© Fastly 2024