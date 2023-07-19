Introducing the 2023 Forrester Consulting TEI Study

Companies want to be able to deliver their websites, applications, and APIs fast and closest to the users for the best possible experience. They also want to do this cost-effectively, while providing their developers with tools that help them be productive and in control.

Fastly’s Network Services offers a fully configurable modern CDN that does just that. Forrester Consulting conducted a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study, commissioned by Fastly in July 2023, to understand the potential return on investment (ROI) that organizations may realize by using Fastly. Forrester aggregated the interviewee’s answers and combined them into a single composite organization.

Findings concluded that these companies were challenged with slow website performance, and had high costs for hardware and connectivity and security and technical issues. This impacted customer retention and conversion rates.

By moving to Fastly, they realized the following benefits:

Increased operational efficiencies and productivity

Growth in revenue

Optimized or reduction in costs

Improved security

Improved customer experience

These companies saw improved web performance and scalability, reduced purging time, and cost savings allowing them to realize improved content delivery and better site conversions which increased top-line revenue.

“The ability to serve content closest to the customer [with Fastly] even though your infrastructure might be on the other side of the world, it’s critical. We have statistical evidence that conversion rate is almost linearly correlated with performance.” Director of Engineering, Travel and Hospitality

According to the study, “the representative interviews and financial analysis results showed that a composite organization experiences benefits of $8.75M over three years versus costs of $3.03M during this time period, adding up to a net present value (NPV) of $5.72M and an ROI of 189%.”

They also realized some additional benefits such as improved security, reduced downtime, reduction of unauthorized traffic, and increased employee and customer satisfaction.

Download the TEI study to learn more about how these organizations benefited from moving to Fastly.