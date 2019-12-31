Fastly Cloud Optimizer

Significantly reduce your origin traffic

Edge cloud platformContent deliveryNetwork services

Optimize multi-CDN deployments while reducing the total cost of ownership (TCO) for content delivery.

Introduction

Fastly’s Cloud Shield sits between your existing CDN(s) and origin to provide you with additional capabilities such as improved performance by request collapsing, real-time visibility, caching and granular global load balancing without having to re-architect your network infrastructure.

Configure one or more of your CDNs to use Cloud Optimizer as their origin, then configure Cloud Optimizer as the single point to your infrastructure.

Continue using your existing CDNs as you normally would, while taking advantage of Fastly platform features like origin shielding and request collapsing across your multi-CDN deployment. This significantly reduces your origin traffic, lowers egress costs and boosts performance.

Key Benefits

Quality of Experience

  • Decreases origin bandwidth and infrastructure requirements without negatively affecting performance

  • Eliminates disruptions due to spikes in volume to the origin server

Better control and performance

  • Improves both performance and availability by acting as a single origin for multiple CDNs

  • Centralizes management by enabling routing through the content delivery network

  • Reserve Fastly traffic capacity in preparation for high utilization events with capacity reservations

Cost reduction

  • De-duplicates requests for the same content for a window of time, reducing overall bandwidth and request volume of traffic

  • Requires fewer origin servers to handle the same volume of traffic

(Re)gain visibility

  • Gathers consistent information about upstream requests from multiple pieces of content

  • Delivers real-time logs allowing content owners to respond to network problems quickly

Key Features

Real-time control & visibility

Request collapsing

Origin shielding

Real-time logs

Protected by TLS

Integrate configuration with your CI/CD systems

Meet a more powerful global network.

Our network is all about greater efficiency. With our strategically placed points of presence (POPs), you can scale on-demand and deliver seamlessly during major events and traffic spikes. Get the peace of mind that comes with truly reliable performance — wherever users may be browsing, watching, shopping, or doing business.

277 Tbps

Edge network capacity1

150 ms

Mean purge time2

>1.4 trillion

Daily requests served4

~90% of customers

Run Next-Gen WAF in blocking mode3

See our network

As of June 30, 2023

As of December 31, 2019

As of March 31, 2021

As of January 1, 2022

