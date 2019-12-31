Introduction

Fastly’s Cloud Shield sits between your existing CDN(s) and origin to provide you with additional capabilities such as improved performance by request collapsing, real-time visibility, caching and granular global load balancing without having to re-architect your network infrastructure.

Configure one or more of your CDNs to use Cloud Optimizer as their origin, then configure Cloud Optimizer as the single point to your infrastructure.

Continue using your existing CDNs as you normally would, while taking advantage of Fastly platform features like origin shielding and request collapsing across your multi-CDN deployment. This significantly reduces your origin traffic, lowers egress costs and boosts performance.

Key Benefits

Quality of Experience Decreases origin bandwidth and infrastructure requirements without negatively affecting performance

Eliminates disruptions due to spikes in volume to the origin server Better control and performance Improves both performance and availability by acting as a single origin for multiple CDNs

Centralizes management by enabling routing through the content delivery network

Reserve Fastly traffic capacity in preparation for high utilization events with capacity reservations Cost reduction De-duplicates requests for the same content for a window of time, reducing overall bandwidth and request volume of traffic

Requires fewer origin servers to handle the same volume of traffic (Re)gain visibility Gathers consistent information about upstream requests from multiple pieces of content

Delivers real-time logs allowing content owners to respond to network problems quickly

Key Features