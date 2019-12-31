Significantly reduce your origin traffic
Optimize multi-CDN deployments while reducing the total cost of ownership (TCO) for content delivery.
Introduction
Fastly’s Cloud Shield sits between your existing CDN(s) and origin to provide you with additional capabilities such as improved performance by request collapsing, real-time visibility, caching and granular global load balancing without having to re-architect your network infrastructure.
Configure one or more of your CDNs to use Cloud Optimizer as their origin, then configure Cloud Optimizer as the single point to your infrastructure.
Continue using your existing CDNs as you normally would, while taking advantage of Fastly platform features like origin shielding and request collapsing across your multi-CDN deployment. This significantly reduces your origin traffic, lowers egress costs and boosts performance.
Key Benefits
Quality of Experience
Decreases origin bandwidth and infrastructure requirements without negatively affecting performance
Eliminates disruptions due to spikes in volume to the origin server
Better control and performance
Improves both performance and availability by acting as a single origin for multiple CDNs
Centralizes management by enabling routing through the content delivery network
Reserve Fastly traffic capacity in preparation for high utilization events with capacity reservations
Cost reduction
De-duplicates requests for the same content for a window of time, reducing overall bandwidth and request volume of traffic
Requires fewer origin servers to handle the same volume of traffic
(Re)gain visibility
Gathers consistent information about upstream requests from multiple pieces of content
Delivers real-time logs allowing content owners to respond to network problems quickly
Key Features
Real-time control & visibility
Request collapsing
Origin shielding
Real-time logs
Protected by TLS
Integrate configuration with your CI/CD systems
Meet a more powerful global network.
Our network is all about greater efficiency. With our strategically placed points of presence (POPs), you can scale on-demand and deliver seamlessly during major events and traffic spikes. Get the peace of mind that comes with truly reliable performance — wherever users may be browsing, watching, shopping, or doing business.
277 Tbps
Edge network capacity1
150 ms
Mean purge time2
>1.4 trillion
Daily requests served4
~90% of customers
Run Next-Gen WAF in blocking mode3
As of June 30, 2023
As of December 31, 2019
As of March 31, 2021
As of January 1, 2022