Fastly is an extension of your infrastructure - we take care of everything you need to speed up and optimize the delivery of your web and mobile traffic, allowing you to scale globally, improve performance, and save on costs.
Introduction
Fastly delivers more than just a CDN. Our modern architecture and infrastructure will improve the performance of your site, scale the impact of your DevOps and SecOps teams, and save you money all at the same time. Fastly gives you the control to serve more dynamic, personalized content and to accelerate your content delivery. Deliver your website, apps, video, downloads and more from a single, secure, high performing, global network and meet the demands of today’s users in an efficient and cost effective way.
Grow revenue and scale
With Fastly you can cache more, even dynamic and event-driven content like API responses, to provide faster, more personalized experiences. A modern network architecture with hyper-connected, extremely high capacity POPs with huge storage capacity and the ability to invalidate and purge in milliseconds keeps more content in cache, improving performance and customer satisfaction.
Reduce costs
Serving more content from cache and higher a cache hit ratio (CHR) means less trips to the origin and reduced egress costs. Take it a step further and use Fastly as an Origin Shield, serving even more content from cache and collapsing requests to the origin, further reducing origin requests. With Fastly’s network, ensure availability and uptime with protection from traffic spikes and attacks.
Improve developer productivity
Unlike black box CDNs, Fastly enables developers to make real-time configuration changes, including roll backs, without the need of professional services or getting stuck in release queues. Support for CI/CD development cycles and integrations with devops tooling creates efficiency in workflows and more satisfied developers. Our network is designed for maximum configurability with full-featured APIs and real-time logs delivered from the edge, so you can find and fix issues faster.
“The time to load the Checkout form on Stripe dropped 80% by rolling out Fastly. For someone on a slow mobile connection, that’s the difference between an abysmal experience and a good one.”
Marc Hedlund
Former VP of Engineering
Key benefits
Performance
Fast is in our name and we care deeply about performance and speed. Our platform enhances web and app performance by accelerating dynamic assets and caching unpredictably changing content for faster page loads, downloads, video and audio streams and personalization.
Control
Fastly gives customers fine-grained control over how their content is cached. Create custom caching rules, upload them to our POPs and activate and deactivate them on the fly all without having to engage with Professional Services.
Configurability
Fastly’s fully configurable CDN enables you to change content quickly, even event-driven content. Easily adjust your configuration settings via an API and roll back changes as needed without having to reach out to Professional Services.
Key Features
Configurability
Full control of HTTP headers
Dynamic ad insertion preparation
API configurability and Fastly web interface with usage graphs/maps
Static, dynamic and video content delivery
Edge logic and advanced content delivery control
Time to Live (TTL) controls
Dynamic site acceleration
Dedicated IPs
Supplier Provided Prefix (BYOIP)
WebSockets
Real-time control
Instant purge
Surrogate key purging
Soft purge
Real-time log streaming
Safety
Grace mode
Origin health checks
Transport Layer Security (TLS)
Content protection
Auto-healing
Always-on DDoS mitigation
Scalability
Caching
Content compression
Origin shielding
Meet a more powerful global network.
Our network is all about greater efficiency. With our strategically placed points of presence (POPs), you can scale on-demand and deliver seamlessly during major events and traffic spikes. Get the peace of mind that comes with truly reliable performance — wherever users may be browsing, watching, shopping, or doing business.
277 Tbps
Edge network capacity1
150 ms
Mean purge time2
>1.4 trillion
Daily requests served4
~90% of customers
Run Next-Gen WAF in blocking mode3
As of June 30, 2023
As of December 31, 2019
As of March 31, 2021
As of January 1, 2022