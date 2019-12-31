Introduction

Fastly delivers more than just a CDN. Our modern architecture and infrastructure will improve the performance of your site, scale the impact of your DevOps and SecOps teams, and save you money all at the same time. Fastly gives you the control to serve more dynamic, personalized content and to accelerate your content delivery. Deliver your website, apps, video, downloads and more from a single, secure, high performing, global network and meet the demands of today’s users in an efficient and cost effective way.

252 Tbps Edge Network Capacity as of March 2023

Grow revenue and scale

With Fastly you can cache more, even dynamic and event-driven content like API responses, to provide faster, more personalized experiences. A modern network architecture with hyper-connected, extremely high capacity POPs with huge storage capacity and the ability to invalidate and purge in milliseconds keeps more content in cache, improving performance and customer satisfaction.

Reduce costs

Serving more content from cache and higher a cache hit ratio (CHR) means less trips to the origin and reduced egress costs. Take it a step further and use Fastly as an Origin Shield, serving even more content from cache and collapsing requests to the origin, further reducing origin requests. With Fastly’s network, ensure availability and uptime with protection from traffic spikes and attacks.

Improve developer productivity

Unlike black box CDNs, Fastly enables developers to make real-time configuration changes, including roll backs, without the need of professional services or getting stuck in release queues. Support for CI/CD development cycles and integrations with devops tooling creates efficiency in workflows and more satisfied developers. Our network is designed for maximum configurability with full-featured APIs and real-time logs delivered from the edge, so you can find and fix issues faster.

“The time to load the Checkout form on Stripe dropped 80% by rolling out Fastly. For someone on a slow mobile connection, that’s the difference between an abysmal experience and a good one.” Marc Hedlund Former VP of Engineering

Key benefits Performance Fast is in our name and we care deeply about performance and speed. Our platform enhances web and app performance by accelerating dynamic assets and caching unpredictably changing content for faster page loads, downloads, video and audio streams and personalization. Control Fastly gives customers fine-grained control over how their content is cached. Create custom caching rules, upload them to our POPs and activate and deactivate them on the fly all without having to engage with Professional Services. Configurability Fastly’s fully configurable CDN enables you to change content quickly, even event-driven content. Easily adjust your configuration settings via an API and roll back changes as needed without having to reach out to Professional Services.

Key Features

Configurability Full control of HTTP headers Dynamic ad insertion preparation API configurability and Fastly web interface with usage graphs/maps Static, dynamic and video content delivery Edge logic and advanced content delivery control Time to Live (TTL) controls Dynamic site acceleration Dedicated IPs Supplier Provided Prefix (BYOIP) WebSockets

Real-time control Instant purge Surrogate key purging Soft purge Real-time log streaming

Safety Grace mode Origin health checks Transport Layer Security (TLS) Content protection Auto-healing Always-on DDoS mitigation