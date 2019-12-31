Fastly Domain Inspector

Domain level visibility

Effortlessly monitor traffic for a single fully qualified domain name (FQDN) or multiple domains within a Fastly service. Account for every domain request, byte, and status code or quickly determine edge or origin issues with our combined edge and aggregated origin metrics without needing to send log data to a third-party data collector.

Granular visibility to answer your unknowns

We report data in 1-second time intervals, and historical views are retained for 45 days, sampled by the minute, hour, or day - arming you with the exact data you need to diagnose issues.

Simplified data pipelines even for multi-CDN environments

Monitor and report on edge and egress data within the Fastly UI without needing to set up complex data pipelines. Gain domain level visibility over your multi-CDN strategy, especially with Fastly Media Shield .

Maintain a highly performant service and high quality end user experience

Access both real-time and historical data to pinpoint errors and improve performance. Troubleshoot issues quickly with our combined edge and origin metrics.

Measurable investment

Report infrastructure and egress cost savings to verify investment in Fastly services.

With Domain Inspector, you can:

Enumerate any domain for individual domain tracking or domains set up for specific business visibility.

Proactively monitor and address domain traffic issues that arise at the origin or the edge.

Oversee end-to-end visibility of domain traffic during critical calendar and live events.

Account for every origin or edge response, origin or edge byte, and status code to get insight into origin or edge failures.

Quantify reduced origin infrastructure and egress costs, especially with shielding.



