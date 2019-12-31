Make bots play by your rules

Many AI bots are behaving badly. They scrape and learn from content without consent from creators, and extract value from content without compensation or credit provided to owners. They consume large amounts of bandwidth and degrade the performance of websites they crawl. With the rapid proliferation of generative AI tools and large language models (LLMs), these impacts are increasing exponentially and are becoming significant challenges for both creators and content hosting platforms.

Fastly AI Bot Management helps protect your content from unwanted AI bot scraping. Included for all Fastly Bot Management customers, it allows you to identify suspected or verified AI bot traffic and build rules to block, deceive, or otherwise unwanted behaviors from AI bots.

Figure 1: Example of Suspected AI Bot signal

Benefits

Detect confirmed and suspected AI bots

Take actions to block, intercept, deceive, or allow specific bots

Prevent unauthorized scraping without content, attribution, or compensation

Stop unwanted bandwidth and performance degradation related to content scraping

Figure 2: Fastly AI Bot Management

Get started with Fastly AI Bot Management