Fastly AI Bot Management helps you detect and block unwanted content scraping without consent or attribution by AI bots.

Make bots play by your rules

Many AI bots are behaving badly. They scrape and learn from content without consent from creators, and extract value from content without compensation or credit provided to owners. They consume large amounts of bandwidth and degrade the performance of websites they crawl. With the rapid proliferation of generative AI tools and large language models (LLMs), these impacts are increasing exponentially and are becoming significant challenges for both creators and content hosting platforms.

Fastly AI Bot Management helps protect your content from unwanted AI bot scraping. Included for all Fastly Bot Management customers, it allows you to identify suspected or verified AI bot traffic and build rules to block, deceive, or otherwise unwanted behaviors from AI bots.

  • Detect confirmed and suspected AI bots

  • Take actions to block, intercept, deceive, or allow specific bots

  • Prevent unauthorized scraping without content, attribution, or compensation

  • Stop unwanted bandwidth and performance degradation related to content scraping

Meet a more powerful global network.

Our network is all about greater efficiency. With our strategically placed points of presence (POPs), you can scale on-demand and deliver seamlessly during major events and traffic spikes. Get the peace of mind that comes with truly reliable performance — wherever users may be browsing, watching, shopping, or doing business.

410 Tbps

Edge network capacity1

150 ms

Mean purge time with Instant Purge™

>1.8 trillion

Daily requests served4

~90% of customers

Run Next-Gen WAF in blocking mode3

As of December 31, 2024

As of December 31, 2019

As of March 31, 2021

As of July 31, 2023

Support plans

Fastly offers several support plans to meet your needs: standard, gold and enterprise.

Standard

Free of charge and available as soon as you sign up with Fastly.

Gold

Proactive alerts for high-impact events, expedited 24/7 incident response times, and a 100% uptime Service Level Agreement (SLA) guarantee.

Enterprise

Gives you the added benefits of emergency escalation for support cases and 24/7 responses for inquiries (not just incidents).

