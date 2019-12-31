Fastly AI Bot Management
Fastly AI Bot Management helps you detect and block unwanted content scraping without consent or attribution by AI bots.
Make bots play by your rules
Many AI bots are behaving badly. They scrape and learn from content without consent from creators, and extract value from content without compensation or credit provided to owners. They consume large amounts of bandwidth and degrade the performance of websites they crawl. With the rapid proliferation of generative AI tools and large language models (LLMs), these impacts are increasing exponentially and are becoming significant challenges for both creators and content hosting platforms.
Fastly AI Bot Management helps protect your content from unwanted AI bot scraping. Included for all Fastly Bot Management customers, it allows you to identify suspected or verified AI bot traffic and build rules to block, deceive, or otherwise unwanted behaviors from AI bots.
Figure 1: Example of Suspected AI Bot signal
Benefits
Detect confirmed and suspected AI bots
Take actions to block, intercept, deceive, or allow specific bots
Prevent unauthorized scraping without content, attribution, or compensation
Stop unwanted bandwidth and performance degradation related to content scraping
Figure 2: Fastly AI Bot Management
Get started with Fastly AI Bot Management
Ready to put an end to the robot wars? Get started today by contacting us.
