Security advisories

GlobalSign TLS certificate revocation errors October 18, 2016 On October 13, 2016 around 11:10am GMT, users visiting websites using GlobalSign TLS certificates, including some hosted by Fastly, started experiencing TLS certificate validation errors. This issue was caused by incorrect certificate revocation information published by our certificate vendor, GlobalSign.

This security advisory describes the root cause of this issue, and describes the actions Fastly has taken to limit customer impact.

Vulnerability in use of HTTP_PROXY by CGI July 18, 2016 On Monday, July 18, 2016, security researchers published information on a vulnerability in the handling of the HTTP_PROXY environment variable by specific Common Gateway Interface (CGI) scripts. While this vulnerability does not affect Fastly, web servers used as origins may run a variety of scripts, some of which may be vulnerable. This Security Advisory provides guidance to customers on how they can protect origin servers from attacks.

DROWN Attack & Fastly March 1, 2016 Today in conjunction with an OpenSSL Security Advisory{:target="_blank} several researchers announced a new attack on HTTPS{:target="_blank"} they are calling “Decrypting RSA with Obsolete and Weakened Encryption,” or DROWN. Due to Fastly’s existing TLS configuration, our services, and customers using Fastly as their CDN, are not vulnerable to this attack.

Securing Edge-To-Origin TLS February 18, 2016 Fastly has fixed a problem in our default Transport Layer Security (TLS) configuration that prevented proper certificate validation when connecting to customer origin servers. Services created after September 6th, 2015 were not affected. This advisory describes the issue to inform our customers of the potential exposure, the fix we’ve made, and additional improvements we’re making.

This vulnerability has been assigned Fastly Security severity rating of HIGH.