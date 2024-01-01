The technical guides for application security
The Fastly Technical Account Managers are a team of security experts offering strategic support to customers.
Championing your initiatives
Uncovering and solving security challenges is a massive and necessary undertaking. Technical Account Managers (TAMs) offer you the strategic support that makes it attainable.
Strategic Direction
We are versed in the latest security initiatives and best practices to diagnose your current posture and how to bring it into the industry gold standard.
Informed Perspective
We are focused on your success and name a TAM to your team to gain fluency in your unique environment and goals.
Technical Acumen
We are experts in security and Fastly’s Products to offer unique solutions for nuanced security complexities.
Planning for success
Achieving key security initiatives isn’t always a straightforward path. Technical Account Managers bring clarity to your security journey.
Offering guidance in high-impact moments
DDoS attacks rendered a major food and beverage company's site inoperable for nearly an hour. Under duress and scrutiny from senior leadership, the customer turned to their Security Technical Account Manager for support. They coordinated efforts from across Fastly to investigate the attack, outline what capabilities Fastly had to mitigate similar attacks, and offer detailed recommendations to improve their security posture and prevent future interruptions.
Expanding teams with intimate support
A major streaming media provider was preparing for increased traffic from major events and wanted to ensure their posture could withstand anyone trying to cause disruption. Their named Security TAM worked in the weeks leading up to implement customized best practices and ensured Fastly’s CSOC was appraised and ready to support when incidents arose. After the event concluded, their Security TAM delivered a post-event report highlighting mitigated incidents and opportunities to further bolster their security posture.
Solving customer needs with Fastly’s capabilities
A major transportation provider purchased multiple Fastly security products but was unsure how to optimize their setup. Their Security TAM leveraged their deep understanding of the customer’s environment and goals to seamlessly blend their needs with Fastly's capabilities. They coordinated the buildout of a best-in-class setup tailored to the customer’s licensed security products and outlined what products would align with their needs in the future.
Enabling confident decisions
Innovating on established practices takes informed perspectives. Technical Account Managers meet regularly with your team to offer counsel.
Strategic Recommendations
We leverage our insights from attacks across our customer base to analyze your current posture and offer recommendations.
Comprehensive Guidance
We deliver timely reports and focus on contextualizing their insights for actionable enhancements.
Security Consultation
We work in tandem with your team to craft custom strategies that achieve your key security initiatives.
Experience Enhancement
We organize training and usher product feedback or feature requests to internal teams for prioritization.
Health Checks
We assess your security posture and corresponding infrastructure to ensure you’re operating under current best practices.
Augmenting your expertise
Managed Security Service
Augment your application security capabilities and get peace of mind knowing your applications are secure and available with 24/7/365 monitoring, our industry-leading SLAs, rapid attack mitigation, threat hunting, and more!
Response Security Service
This service supports your current security capabilities with 24/7/365 CSOC access to help you respond to threats. It includes regular configuration assistance, our industry-leading 15-minute response SLA, and more!
TAM Services
These services offer levels of strategic support from a named TAM for technical guidance, architecture and configuration best practice recommendations, suggested posture enhancements, health checks, overarching security strategy development, and more!