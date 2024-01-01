Expanding teams with intimate support

A major streaming media provider was preparing for increased traffic from major events and wanted to ensure their posture could withstand anyone trying to cause disruption. Their named Security TAM worked in the weeks leading up to implement customized best practices and ensured Fastly’s CSOC was appraised and ready to support when incidents arose. After the event concluded, their Security TAM delivered a post-event report highlighting mitigated incidents and opportunities to further bolster their security posture.