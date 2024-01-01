Fastly’s edge cloud platform complements your multi-cloud architecture by reducing complexity, unifying your cloud resources, and lowering compute costs.Talk to an expert
Ensure consistent policies with a unified control plane in front of multi-cloud deployments. Simplify developments while ensuring feature parity across cloud providers.
Fastly enables you to:
configure rules and execute compute from a single platform.
apply best-of-breed security in front of cloud infrastructure.
increase visibility via a single pane of glass.
Create pools of origin servers to consolidate your compute and storage resources, so you can reduce your overall infrastructure costs.
Avoid disruptions to your business when a cloud service is down with instant auto-failover from the edge. Add resilience for your multi-region or multi-provider deployments.
Intelligently route requests to any number of disparate backend services, no matter which cloud service providers you’re using.
