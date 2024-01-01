How Fastly can help

Create a uniform layer on top of your cloud infrastructure Ensure consistent policies with a unified control plane in front of multi-cloud deployments. Simplify developments while ensuring feature parity across cloud providers. Fastly enables you to: configure rules and execute compute from a single platform.

apply best-of-breed security in front of cloud infrastructure.

increase visibility via a single pane of glass.

Save money on your infrastructure Create pools of origin servers to consolidate your compute and storage resources, so you can reduce your overall infrastructure costs.

Ensure availability in the event of an outage Avoid disruptions to your business when a cloud service is down with instant auto-failover from the edge. Add resilience for your multi-region or multi-provider deployments.