Faster, more consistent user experiences
Use Cloud Optimizer between end-users and your cloud servers to boost performance across hybrid cloud, public cloud, and multi-cloud deployments. Use Fastly to automatically failover to another provider or region, all without your users noticing any interruptions.
Seamless cloud migration with zero downtime
Any amount of downtime can mean negative financial impact and business disruption. Easily configure Fastly’s CDN with intelligent routing for a seamless user experience whether you're migrating content from one region to another or between cloud providers.
Better performance at scale with lower costs
Request collapsing efficiently consolidates requests going back to origin, which helps you save on egress costs. Plus, Fastly’s PNIs and peering arrangements with cloud service providers gives you access to free and discounted egress deals.