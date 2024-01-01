Fastly + Cloud Service Providers (CSPs)

Accelerate and protect your cloud-hosted content

Fastly integrates with major cloud providers to enhance their services and create solutions that are easy for businesses to use, resulting in improved performance for better user experiences and reduced cloud hosting expenses.

Benefits of using an edge cloud with your central cloud

Using Fastly helps minimize your egress fees, enhance your security posture, and improve overall performance with exclusive Private Network Interconnects (PNIs) and peering arrangements with key cloud providers.

Faster, more consistent user experiences

Use Cloud Optimizer between end-users and your cloud servers to boost performance across hybrid cloud, public cloud, and multi-cloud deployments. Use Fastly to automatically failover to another provider or region, all without your users noticing any interruptions.

Seamless cloud migration with zero downtime

Any amount of downtime can mean negative financial impact and business disruption. Easily configure Fastly’s CDN with intelligent routing for a seamless user experience whether you're migrating content from one region to another or between cloud providers.

Better performance at scale with lower costs

Request collapsing efficiently consolidates requests going back to origin, which helps you save on egress costs. Plus, Fastly’s PNIs and peering arrangements with cloud service providers gives you access to free and discounted egress deals.

How Fastly empowers cloud services at the edge

Expectations for digital experiences are at an all-time high — your website and apps need to be fast, reliable, and secure. Fastly's edge cloud platform can sit in front of your cloud, delivering content closer to end-users.

Cloud Providers

AzureView docs
Google CloudView docs
AWSView docs
Alibaba CloudView docs
BackblazeView docs
Digital OceanView docs
WasabiView docs
Tardigrade.ioView docs
OracleView docs
Use as origin
Private buckets
Free Outbound Data Transfer
Log to Cloud Storage
Log to Big Data Warehouse
Log to Data Pipeline
Cloud Native Application Security
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Discounted
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes

Why Fastly?

multi-cloud-arch

Supports your existing multi-cloud architecture

Fastly is designed to fit with the tech that’s already in your stack making it easy to configure and maintain, without rearchitecting. You can use compute from provider A, log analysis from provider B, and storage from provider C.

geo-routing

Geo-routing for performance and compliance

Fastly's massive global footprint and geographic DNS-based routing is optimized to send your users to the fastest Point-of-Presence (PoP). Plus, you can choose where to route content based on your performance or compliance needs, such as GDPR.

logging-metrics

Gain insight with real-time logging and metrics

Stream Fastly logs in real-time so you can correlate what’s happening with your traffic with other parts of your network for faster, data-driven insights, to quickly identify issues and ensure reliability.

See all logging integrations

security-visibility

Comprehensive visibility and security

Fastly offers protection against a wide array of layer 7 threats including the OWASP top 10, account takeover, and bots. Flexible deployment options provide coverage for multi-cloud environments, managed in a unified console.

See the Gartner reviews

Interested in partnering with us?

Explore partner programs

Read more about our cloud partnerships

With Google Cloud

Fastly has technical integrations with Google Cloud Platform, including Google Compute Engine, Google Cloud Storage, and Big Query. Using Fastly with Google Cloud gives you access to 50% cost savings on egress between the two, and now Fastly is available on Google Marketplace to simplify billing! 

With Microsoft Azure

Fastly and Azure are directly connected at the network backbone for faster routing, and predictable, cost-efficient data transfers. Using Fastly with Azure Data Explorer and Azure Blob Storage empowers you with real-time data for proactive performance monitoring. 

With AWS

Fastly easily integrates with AWS to enhance central cloud services with added delivery and security features. Our next-gen WAF can be deployed natively across any AWS environment to allow customers to take advantage of additional security benefits and reliability without sacrificing their performance. Fastly is also available for purchase in the AWS Marketplace making it even easier to combine the best of Fastly + AWS.

