Adam Denenberg is SVP, Customer Solutions at Fastly, where he helps drive the technical adoption of the Fastly edge cloud platform. He was previously the Chief Technology Officer at iHeartRadio, where he was responsible for overseeing the overall technical strategy and vision. Prior to iHeartRadio, Adam was the VP of Engineering at The Huffington Post. Adam has a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from SUNY Albany with a minor in Physics.