Fastly’s Developer Hub: Everything you Need in one Place

We know from experience that developers are the driving force behind online experiences that can transform the world — especially when they have the right tools at their fingertips. And while making these tools available is important, it’s just as important to ensure that they’re easy to find, understand, use, and experiment with. This is why we’re announcing the Fastly Developer Hub: the home for everything you need to build at the edge on Fastly.

Explore the recipes

Fastly's Developer Hub

We have built a highly customizable platform with a wide range of developer-focused capabilities. Our Developer Hub puts the full power of Fastly in developers’ hands by making it simpler to find the tools they need and by helping them realize what our technology is capable of. We’re in the business of helping developers be successful by harnessing the power of edge computing. With Developer Hub, we’re excited to continue building on that goal and opening the edge up to developers even further.

One hub to rule them all.

Now, from a single location, you can find references for both VCL and our API, solution patterns and recipes, our API, CLI, and VCL change logs, Fastly Labs and Fastly Fiddle, and tons of learning material. And we built in a dev-optimized search engine so you can easily find what you need right when you need it. Whether you’ve built on Fastly for years or you’re new to our edge cloud platform , this is your one-stop-shop to experiment, build, secure, deploy, and bring all your big ideas to life at the edge in real time.

As developers ourselves, we know how important it is to have tools and resources that clear the way for you to innovate. And while all of the resources mentioned above were available on Fastly before, having to find them all in different locations added an extra, unnecessary step. This new robust home gets you to the fun stuff faster: way more tools, accessibility, and room for ideation and community.

This is just the beginning.