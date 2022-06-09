Ashley Vassell
Product Manager, Fastly
Ashley Vassell is a Product Manager at Fastly working on the Infrastructure Services team focused on expanding real-time capabilities on Fastly’s Edge Cloud Platform, as well as improving performance and reliability. She also leads Blackly, one of Fastlys ERGs. In her free time, she enjoys eating pizza and surrounding herself with animals.
Fastly Fanout makes stateful real-time communications easy
Ashley Vassell
Fastly Fanout makes stateful, real-time communications easy for everyone – with or without WebSockets. Fanout takes the load off of you by taking the load off your origin.Performance+ 3 more
Building in Real-Time with Pushpin
Ashley Vassell
We are excited to announce that Pushpin is now part of the Fast Forward program! It acts as a proxy server that pins client connections open, making it easy to build real-time API endpoints.Edge network+ 3 more
Compute + Edge Messaging? Introducing Fanout
Ashley Vassell
Fastly’s Fanout, a pub/sub style message bus built on Fastly infrastructure that operates in the Edge Messaging space, is now available in Limited Availability.ProductCompute
Introducing WebSocket Support for all Fastly customers!
Ashley Vassell
Today, Fastly announces support for WebSockets on Delivery and Compute services in General Availability!ProductPerformance
Unlocking Real-Time at the Edge
Ashley Vassell
We are excited to announce that we have made big strides integrating Fanout into Fastly. We recently announced that Fastly has acquired Fanout in order to unlock real-time web features on our scalable, WASM-based Compute@Edge, our serverless compute offering. Our first step was to add WebSockets support to our Compute@Edge platform.ProductCompute