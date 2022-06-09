Ashley Vassell is a Product Manager at Fastly working on the Infrastructure Services team focused on expanding real-time capabilities on Fastly’s Edge Cloud Platform, as well as improving performance and reliability. She also leads Blackly, one of Fastlys ERGs. In her free time, she enjoys eating pizza and surrounding herself with animals.

Fastly Fanout makes stateful real-time communications easy Ashley Vassell Fastly Fanout makes stateful, real-time communications easy for everyone – with or without WebSockets. Fanout takes the load off of you by taking the load off your origin. September 19, 2023 Performance + 3 more

Building in Real-Time with Pushpin Ashley Vassell We are excited to announce that Pushpin is now part of the Fast Forward program! It acts as a proxy server that pins client connections open, making it easy to build real-time API endpoints. June 29, 2023 Edge network + 3 more

Compute + Edge Messaging? Introducing Fanout Ashley Vassell Fastly’s Fanout, a pub/sub style message bus built on Fastly infrastructure that operates in the Edge Messaging space, is now available in Limited Availability. January 31, 2023 Product Compute

Introducing WebSocket Support for all Fastly customers! Ashley Vassell Today, Fastly announces support for WebSockets on Delivery and Compute services in General Availability! November 10, 2022 Product Performance