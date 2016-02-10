Ashok Lalwani is Senior Product Manager at Fastly, where he is responsible for Fastly's video and Load Balancer products. He has spent more than nine years developing, scaling, and managing large-scale end-to-end digital video platforms for both live and video on demand.

Multi-DRM & Content Preconditioning for OTT Providers | Fastly Ashok Lalwani, Marcus Sarmento In an ongoing effort to help you provide the best streaming experiences for your end users, we’re excited to announce two new features to our OTFP service. Multi-DRM support and content preconditioning enable over the top (OTT) video service providers to protect and efficiently monetize premium video content. August 08, 2017 Streaming Product

Common Encryption & MPEG-DASH Packaging Support Ashok Lalwani, Marcus Sarmento We’re excited to announce we’re enhancing our MPEG-DASH packaging support to include Common Encryption and demuxing audio and video representations, two features that will better allow you to comply with most MPEG-DASH video players. July 19, 2016 Product Streaming

Viewer Engagement Insights in Video Delivery Ashok Lalwani We’re pleased to announce that we now send additional metrics from our On-the-fly Packaging (OTFP) service to provide more granular visibility into the packaging and delivery process. You can stream Video Delivery Insights as logs from your Fastly service to the endpoint of your choice, giving you the flexibility to analyze and modify your settings on the fly. April 13, 2016 Streaming + 2 more