Brendon Macaraeg
Senior Director of Product Marketing, Fastly
Brendon Macaraeg is the Senior Director of Product Marketing at Fastly. Previously, he led the product marketing team at Signal Sciences and before that, focused on evangelizing and marketing security offerings at CrowdStrike and Symantec. Outside of work, Brendon keeps busy with his wife and kids enjoying outdoor activities.
Seven Ways to Deploy Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF in Kubernetes
DevOps teams adopt new tools and frameworks like application containers and Kubernetes, a container orchestration system, to more efficiently and quickly build and release applications.SecurityDevOps
DevOps Practices Primed to Combat Threats | Fastly
Organizations implementing DevOps practices often sacrifice security for speed, exposing them to potential threats. In reality though, many DevOps practices are already primed for security initiatives.SecurityDevOps
Integrating Security in DevOps
Your organization may have operational and cultural roadblocks to overcome when it comes to integrating security and DevOps. These tips can help you ensure a smooth transition to more secure DevOps.DevOpsSecurity
Legacy vs next-gen WAF: the differences matter
Compare legacy versus next-gen WAFs to see what sets them apart. Determine if your company can benefit from a next-gen approach.Security
Introducing right-sized web app and API protection packages
Today, we launched Fastly Secure packages, a unified web app and API security solution that provides “right-sized” protection for any organization at a spend level that works for a variety of budgets.ProductSecurity
New research shows security tooling is at a tipping point
We released a new report today in partnership with ESG Research that reveals some fascinating insights into the state of web application security tooling.Security
How to recognize and repel four high-risk attack types
After years of helping protect companies across a variety of industries, we’ve come to recognize four common risk attack types. Here’s how they work and how to counter them.Security
Suggestive signals: how to tell good bot traffic from bad
While some bots are benign search engine crawlers or website health monitors, others are on the prowl with nefarious intent, looking to execute account takeovers and compromise APIs. In this post, we’ll look at how to tell them apart in order to allow the good bots and block the bad ones.Security
Answers to your top Kubernetes security questions
As Kubernetes has become widespread for container orchestration needs, it’s natural for security questions to arise. Here are answers to the Kubernetes questions we hear most often.Security
More is less: stop adding to your security tool technical debt
Throwing new security tools at new threats results in scattershot protection and builds technical debt. Organizations need uniform protection for applications and APIs, regardless of where they live.Security
API and ATO Security Challenge Addressed | Fastly
New Fastly next-gen WAF dashboards surface security telemetry from more than 20 new signals for advanced attack scenarios, such as account takeover, credit card validation, and password reset.SecurityObservability