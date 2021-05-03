Back to blog

Brendon Macaraeg

Senior Director of Product Marketing, Fastly

Brendon Macaraeg is the Senior Director of Product Marketing at Fastly. Previously, he led the product marketing team at Signal Sciences and before that, focused on evangelizing and marketing security offerings at CrowdStrike and Symantec. Outside of work, Brendon keeps busy with his wife and kids enjoying outdoor activities.

  • Seven Ways to Deploy Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF in Kubernetes

    Brendon Macaraeg

    DevOps teams adopt new tools and frameworks like application containers and Kubernetes, a container orchestration system, to more efficiently and quickly build and release applications.

    Security
    DevOps

  • DevOps Practices Primed to Combat Threats | Fastly

    Brendon Macaraeg

    Organizations implementing DevOps practices often sacrifice security for speed, exposing them to potential threats. In reality though, many DevOps practices are already primed for security initiatives.

    Security
    DevOps

  • Integrating Security in DevOps

    Brendon Macaraeg

    Your organization may have operational and cultural roadblocks to overcome when it comes to integrating security and DevOps. These tips can help you ensure a smooth transition to more secure DevOps.

    DevOps
    Security

  • Legacy vs next-gen WAF: the differences matter

    Brendon Macaraeg

    Compare legacy versus next-gen WAFs to see what sets them apart. Determine if your company can benefit from a next-gen approach.

    Security

  • Introducing right-sized web app and API protection packages

    Brendon Macaraeg

    Today, we launched Fastly Secure packages, a unified web app and API security solution that provides “right-sized” protection for any organization at a spend level that works for a variety of budgets.

    Product
    Security

  • New research shows security tooling is at a tipping point

    Brendon Macaraeg

    We released a new report today in partnership with ESG Research that reveals some fascinating insights into the state of web application security tooling.

    Security

  • How to recognize and repel four high-risk attack types

    Brendon Macaraeg

    After years of helping protect companies across a variety of industries, we’ve come to recognize four common risk attack types. Here’s how they work and how to counter them.

    Security

  • Suggestive signals: how to tell good bot traffic from bad

    Brendon Macaraeg

    While some bots are benign search engine crawlers or website health monitors, others are on the prowl with nefarious intent, looking to execute account takeovers and compromise APIs. In this post, we’ll look at how to tell them apart in order to allow the good bots and block the bad ones.

    Security

  • Answers to your top Kubernetes security questions

    Brendon Macaraeg

    As Kubernetes has become widespread for container orchestration needs, it’s natural for security questions to arise. Here are answers to the Kubernetes questions we hear most often.

    Security

  • More is less: stop adding to your security tool technical debt

    Brendon Macaraeg

    Throwing new security tools at new threats results in scattershot protection and builds technical debt. Organizations need uniform protection for applications and APIs, regardless of where they live.

    Security

  • API and ATO Security Challenge Addressed | Fastly

    Brendon Macaraeg

    New Fastly next-gen WAF dashboards surface security telemetry from more than 20 new signals for advanced attack scenarios, such as account takeover, credit card validation, and password reset.

    Security
    Observability
