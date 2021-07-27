Introducing right-sized web app and API protection packages

“ Reaching the Tipping Point of Web Application and API Security ,” the new report we released this month in partnership with ESG Research, revealed that companies invest in an average of 11 web app and API security tools at an annual price tag of $2.6 million to protect their Layer 7 assets. Yet 82% of companies polled said their organization had still suffered successful attacks in the previous year.

If you feel this pain too, you’re not alone . Many organizations invest in point solutions from various vendors that focus on different capabilities (DDoS, bot mitigation, WAF, etc.), each with different interfaces to learn. And despite the investment in these tools, they still lack effective protection while struggling to stop attacks that can compromise the security of their web layer assets. No wonder 93% of those polled say they plan to adopt or are interested in a consolidated approach to their security tooling.

Today, we’re introducing Fastly Secure packages that provide defense-in-depth web app and API security that’s “right-sized” for your company at a spend level that works for a variety of budgets.

Each package features our award-winning next-gen WAF , which offers multiple layers of protection and is so effective that more than 90% of our customers use it in full blocking mode. It also can protect your apps and APIs wherever they live with a flexible agent-module pair for rapid deployment in any environment — on-premise, in cloud, or hybrid.

The packages are leveled from small business to enterprise and can be adapted to specific needs. For example, small organizations with few apps in production may be best served with our essential package, with its 25 RPS (a measure of the web requests our next-gen WAF inspects per second to detect and stop malicious traffic). Meanwhile, mid-sized and larger organizations with many apps that have higher traffic volumes and might find the professional or premier packages, with customizable RPS and advanced protection features more suitable.