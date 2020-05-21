Brynne Hazzard
Product Marketing Manager, Compute@Edge
As a Product Marketing Manager at Fastly, Brynne guides go-to-market strategy for our serverless compute environment, Compute@Edge. She was previously bringing products (and the stories they tell) to market across the start-up landscape, from CRM data optimization to email marketing. In her spare time, you can catch her climbing in the Rocky Mountains or organizing her large collection of house plants.
-
New: Compute local testing
Brynne Hazzard
Compute local testing gives you the flexibility to run your work-in-progress applications locally on your laptops, servers, or CI systems, in an environment similar to production, but without the deployment time and process.ProductCompute
-
From our community: top serverless trends and challenges
Brynne Hazzard
Unpack the trends with serverless, as seen from our Compute beta community: from the top use cases and benefits, to the perceived challenges with serverless as a whole.Compute