Why performance is key to digital transformation Courtney Nash In the previous post in this series, we explored how leading organizations are staying ahead of the digital transformation curve. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at performance, a key component of successful digital transformation for many customer-facing organizations. We’ll also provide two illustrative use cases of how focusing on performance can drive significant growth while delighting customers along the way. October 10, 2018 Industry insights

3 Key Takeaways from Altitude SF | Fastly Courtney Nash 1.4 billion active monthly users, 10 billion requests per day, and 5.2 TB per second peak traffic — these are some of the staggering numbers we heard about at our 7th Altitude conference where customers, partners, and Fastlyans gathered to share experiences, exchange information and insights, and enjoy some tasty food and valuable networking. Here’s a few themes from the event worth highlighting. September 26, 2018 WebAssembly Events

Introducing Platform TLS and Subscriber Provided Prefix Courtney Nash Today we’re announcing two new offerings on the Fastly platform: Platform TLS and Subscriber Provided Prefix. Both empower companies to provide fast, secure web experiences to their customers and end-users, while reducing the workload on their own internal teams. Large companies, such as those offering mass hosting or managing multi-brand portfolios, can now quickly and easily manage hundreds of thousands of certificates in bulk. September 13, 2018 Product Security

Introducing Quick Value Packages Courtney Nash Keeping your digital presence continuously tuned, optimized, and secure to align with changing business and technical requirements can be time consuming. That’s why we’ve put together our Quick Value Packages — a collection of expert consulting services focused on performance, analytics, and security. Each one allows you to tap into Fastly’s expertise to keep up with the ongoing change and complexity of modern businesses — all while freeing up your IT and engineering resources. You’ll deliver quick wins and delight your teams, enabling you to focus on driving your business forward. June 21, 2018 Performance + 2 more

Altitude NYC 2018 recap Courtney Nash 3,500 new Fastly service configurations deployed, 250 breakfast sandwiches eaten, 2 rants about edge computing (or at least one about self-driving cars), and one very big outdoor screen. Those are just a few of the highlights from last week’s Altitude in New York, where we gathered together customers and Fastly folks to share stories and strategies about the future of the edge, cloud networking, security, and more. May 04, 2018 Events