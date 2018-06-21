Introducing Quick Value Packages

Quick wins. Happy developers.

Keeping your digital presence continuously tuned, optimized, and secure to align with changing business and technical requirements can be time consuming. That’s why we’ve put together our Quick Value Packages — a collection of expert consulting services focused on performance, analytics, and security. Each one allows you to tap into Fastly’s expertise to keep up with the ongoing change and complexity of modern businesses — all while freeing up your IT and engineering resources. You’ll deliver quick wins and delight your teams, enabling you to focus on driving your business forward.

The value of a second

A few years ago, the Financial Times redesigned their site, vastly simplifying the user interface and amount of content they presented. They found that a 1 second decrease in load time drove a 5% increase in engagement across their entire reader base. In fact, they discovered that 1 second is worth millions, generating more revenue than any other feature (except their very popular MyFT feature).

What is one second worth to your business? 68% of visitors won’t return to a site with poor performance, and 46% of visitors who leave a site due to performance will tell their friends about their negative experience. Analyzing and understanding your site or service’s performance can be daunting — unless a technical person has the necessary experience or been trained on how to do this, it could be an incredibly steep learning curve for them which could ultimately impact your engineering velocity.

If you don’t know how your site is performing, or you’re not sure how to improve performance issues, we’re here to help. As part of our new Performance Optimization Package, our experienced consultants will analyze your unique attributes and identify tuning opportunities, so you know your site is living up to its full potential and continuing to delight your customers.

The confidence of continuity

Pinterest helps over 200 million people discover and share things they are passionate about. Their site and app has to be lightning fast and keep it’s users information safe and secure. According to software engineer Grant Gaudet, “As we build for a growing global user base, Fastly’s WAF product has helped us maintain a fast and secure service that keeps Pinners and our business safe.”

Applications are likely an important aspect of your business as well. Whether you have a mixture of your own revenue generating apps, partner apps (e.g. Magento, Drupal) and internal apps (e.g. Salesforce, Box), all of them must be secured in order to protect revenue and keep your data — and your users’ data — safe. As you likely know, attackers can use known vulnerabilities in web apps as a backdoor into sensitive company data, and these data breaches can result in loss of business, damaged reputation, and unhappy customers. Maintaining a properly-sized security team to stay on top of all that can be a real challenge for many companies.

The Web Application Firewall (WAF) Tuning Plus Package helps you maintain business continuity by keeping your web and mobile apps secure and available. Along with updating your settings to the latest available, we’ll keep tabs on actual or attempted attacks and update your WAF accordingly. You’ll improve visibility into application threats while strengthening your overall security posture, without adding extra strain to your security team.

The power of visibility

Millions of readers turn to the Guardian for all kinds of breaking news, including Margaret Thatcher’s death, and the birth of royal babies. As such, they are constantly pushing content and new features to their site. The Guardian relies on real-time analytics from streaming logs as an early warning system to detect issues after changes are deployed to their site, allowing them to quickly troubleshoot and minimize the impact to their readers.

At the speed that modern companies are now operating in a digital world, real-time insights are becoming nearly mandatory in order to know that your site, product, or service is competitive, and delighting your customers and users daily. Your ability to understand not just what’s happening at the web level but also with your end users and infrastructure deeper into your system provides critical visibility, empowering you to make decisions and changes on the fly. It also gives business-level decision makers confidence that everything is performing as expected.

Our new Logging Insights Package helps you diagnose and troubleshoot issues for optimal performance and user experience. We’ll help implement a guided customization of preconfigured dashboards tailored to your specific business goals. With helpful data visualizations and alerts, you can spend time analyzing trends and patterns — not watching your team dig through tons of log files hoping for a clue where to start looking for problems.

Whether tuning your site for optimal performance, managing your WAF, or gaining insight from our real-time log streaming, we look forward to helping you scale, innovate, and delight your customers.