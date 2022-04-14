Dennis Martensson
Director of Engineering, Edge State, Fastly
Dennis is Director of Engineering Edge State at Fastly, where he focuses on driving the product and technology behind our state offerings.
Be among the first to try the greatest KV Store ever made
Dennis Martensson, Bryan Hackett
Discover a new level of speed with our data storage solution that outperforms traditional KV stores. Build something amazing today!Compute+ 3 more
Introducing the Compute KV Store — global, persistent storage for compute functions
Dennis Martensson
Our new KV Store offers global, durable storage for compute functions at the edge. With fast reads and writes from both the edge or via API, you can store, control, or cache your data to reduce origin dependency and unlock new use cases.Compute