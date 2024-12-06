Introducing the Compute KV Store — global, persistent storage for compute functions

The future of business starts with developers

Learn more
CompanyThe team behind better online experiencesNetwork MapA new architecture for the modern internetIndustry Analyst RelationsSee what industry analysts say about FastlyNewsRecent updates and announcementsPlatformThe platform behind better, faster and more secure digital experiencesCustomer StoriesSee how the best of the web succeedEventsConnect with Fastly at an eventCareersJoin the team that's building a better internet

The Fastly Edge Cloud Platform

See All Products
Content Delivery (CDN)Deliver fast, personalized experiences globallyLive StreamingDeliver seamless live streaming experiencesStreaming Video (VoD)Deliver exceptional on-demand video experiencesMedia Shield Optimize multi-CDN deploymentsOn-the-Fly PackagerDynamically package on-demand video content in real timeImage OptimizerRapid image processing at the edgeLoad BalancerGranular control over routing decisionsTLS EncryptionReduce the complexity of TLS managementOrigin Connect Connect directly to FastlyIP AddressesEasily manage IP addressesHTTP/3 & QUICModern protocolsDomain Research APIInstant, accurate domain name discoveryObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModern web app and API security, anywhereBot ManagementDetect and mitigate bot attacksDDoS ProtectionAutomated mitigation of disruptive and distributed attacksAPI SecuritySecure your API endpointsClient-Side ProtectionDefend against client-side attacksAI Bot ManagementStop AI bots from scraping website content
Edge ComputeTake your apps to the edge — our instant platform helps you build amazing experiences for your usersKey Value StoreThe fastest key value store you can get, but as easy to use as your familiar database toolsWebsockets & Fanout Real-time messaging, at global scale, with complete personalization and easy setupDeveloper SDKsProgram the same services we use to build Fastly productsEnterprise ServerlessThe most powerful serverless platform, built on open standards and integrated with Fastly’s full suite of productsAIAccelerate your AI workloads and improve efficiency with semantic cachingObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesProgrammable CacheGet full programmatic access to the same legendary caching that powers our CDN.MCP ServerAI-powered control for your Fastly services.
Real-time LoggingStream and analyze logs in real-timeEdge ObserverExplore live and historical traffic dataDomain InspectorAssess domain level insightsOrigin InspectorView complete origin to edge insightsAlertsCreate notifications for service-related metricsLog Explorer & InsightsInteract with actionable insights

Extraordinary services for exceptional results

See All Services
Professional ServicesExpert help to migrate or optimize your delivery serviceLive Entertainment ServicesLive streaming experiences that scale with your audiencesSupport PlansWorld class support from start to finishManaged CDNMaximized control and flexibilityManaged SecurityExpertly managed web application protectionCustomer SupportFastly Support helping you grow better, together

Innovative digital solutions

See all our solutions
Streaming MediaDeliver stellar live and on-demand streamingEmerging MediaHigh performance for emerging media brandsDigital PublishingReal-time journalism with improved reader experiencesRetail & eCommerceFast, personalized experiences at scaleFinancial ServicesIntegrated security to protect customer dataHigh TechInstantly scale your performance as you growTravel & HospitalityOnline tailored experiences for your guests and visitorsOnline EducationDeliver secure learning experiences at scaleGamingFuel your players’ next win with ultra-fast, secure game downloadsiGamingDeliver fast, secure, uninterrupted, and engaging gameplays at the edge
Infrastructure SavingsAchieve lower, more predictable cloud spendMulti-cloud OptimizationReduce complexity and unify cloud resourcesCustomer TrustLearn more about Fastly’s Customer Trust initiativesPrivacy EnablementLearn how to protect your user's dataSustainability DashboardSee your electricity use and GHG emissions for the Fastly platform

Empowering every developer to build incredible experiences

Try Fastly free
DevelopersBuild something amazing todayFast ForwardCreating a more trustworthy internetDev ToolsDev tools built for teams - with an edgeDeveloper SDKsProgram the same services we use to build Fastly productsCommunityJoin developers around the worldSign upCreate a free developer account

Help build a fast, safe, and engaging internet with Fastly

Why Partner with FastlyHelp deliver safe, fast and engaging experiencesCloud PartnersLearn about the benefits of combining Fastly with your cloud servicesChannel PartnersEnhance your offerings & capabilities with Fastly productsTechnology & Integration PartnersExplore our partner ecosystem
Partner Portal LoginAccess all your Fastly partner resourcesBecome a PartnerEnhance your business by reselling or referring Fastly productsFind a PartnerLet us help connect you with the right partner for your needs

Get Help with Fastly

DocumentationGet the most out of FastlyResource LibraryExplore data sheets, reports, and moreFastly AcademyHands on learning with Fastly productsLearning CenterLearn about Internet technologyBlogOur latest thoughts and ideasSecurity ResearchStronger security through researchFastly's POV Explore expert and industry insights
Support CenterHow can we help?Contact UsGet in touch today
Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

Introducing the Compute KV Store — global, persistent storage for compute functions

Dennis Martensson

Director of Engineering, Edge State, Fastly

Compute

Companies are seeing major gains with Compute. For example, by using our serverless edge compute platform, Edgemesh and Loveholidays both drastically reduced latency while improving conversion rates and reducing costs. But with data still needing to be fetched from the central cloud, we heard from some developers that their use case exploration was still limited.

We heard that feedback and are excited to announce a new option for state at the edge. Our new KV Store offers global, durable storage for compute functions at the edge. With fast reads and writes from both the edge or via API, you can store, control, or cache your data to reduce origin dependency and unlock new use cases.

Performance and scale

We built the KV Store with durability in mind so you can rest easy knowing your data is secure — but durability doesn’t need to come at the expense of performance. In fact, high levels of performance and scale were an essential requirement as we set our original scope, and we feel like we really achieved that.

The KV Store takes advantage of our powerful, global network with the scalability you can expect from Compute. Plus, our rapid purging means you can cache more content, knowing it takes seconds — rather than minutes or hours — to purge stale content. 

Learn the benefits of implementing an edge strategy within your organization today.

Download now

The ins and outs

One of our sales engineers was recently working on a new waiting room project that required state storage across the network and thought this was the perfect opportunity to test and demo the speed of the KV Store.

First, he wrote a KV Store access app with an endpoint to write an object to the KV Store and an endpoint to GET an object. The GET endpoint repeatedly checks for the updated value in the KV Store for up to 10 seconds. If it doesn't see the updated value within 10 seconds it gives up.

The second Compute app drives the test. It first writes a new value to the KV Store. Then, using an internal test mechanism, it asynchronously sends the GET request to a node on each of the POPs. When the app gets a response from a POP, it records the total transaction time, and the POP reports how long it took to get the updated value.

You can see these results on a map for a visual indication of performance: all responses received turn green on the map, and as you hover over each POP, you see both times displayed in seconds. In practice, none of the updates has taken longer than 2 seconds. In other words, we’ve completely offloaded the customer’s responsibility for data replication management, and we’ve done so in a very performant way so there’s no more sacrificing performance for data coverage.

This demo does come with a few caveats. First, because of the nature of the internal mechanism used to run the GETs on specific POPs, some of them will be unreachable for various reasons. In this case, we ignore the POP, and it won’t turn green. Second, this test uses a very small (16 byte) object. In the future this will become variable.

Rapid decision making on a global scale

We recently broke down a guide to approaching your state architecture and when you may want to consider each type of storage at the edge. Generally, the KV Store is the best fit for use cases that require rapid decision making on a global scale, such as:

  • Managing redirects at the edge for a fast, seamless customer experience from anywhere around the world.

  • Applying WAF rules close to your end users for safer and more secure user experiences.

  • Storing personalized assets at the edge for a more customized user experience — without sacrificing performance.

Give it a go

With the KV Store, the possibilities are endless to build software with global state while maintaining extremely minimal latency. If you’re already using Compute, contact your account team to be added to the KV Store beta. If you’re not yet using Compute, sign up for a free trial and see what you’ve been missing.

Ready to get started?

Get in touch with us today
Talk to an expert